Pete Rose is a legendary former baseball player. Unfortunately, due to his variety of things like him being a compulsive gambler, many MLB fans and players were deterred from him. The list included former MLB player Lenny Dykstra.

Dykstra once learned from Rose's career-ending mistake to never gamble on the baseball games he played in. In 2015, Dysktra said:

"But this is bigger than just Pete Rose. There is a reason we haven't had another gambling case in 26 years. This case wasn't about Pete — this case was about protecting the integrity of the game. When we investigated (former Philadelphia Phillies star) Lenny Dykstra for gambling, he told us: 'Thank God for Pete Rose because now I know what the ultimate price was."

Pete Rose agreed to a lifetime ban after being caught betting on baseball 25 years ago. From 1963 to 1986, he played in Major League Baseball (MLB), best known for being a member of the Cincinnati Reds team that was dubbed "The Big Red Machine" for sweeping the National League in 1970s.

Pete Rose & Lenny Dykstra both had tumultuous life experiences

Dykstra has been plagued by legal and financial issues ever since he retired. He declared himself bankrupt in 2009 and was detained in 2011 and charged with bankruptcy fraud, then with grand theft auto, narcotics possession, and indecent exposure in a separate instance.

A permanent ban from baseball was imposed on Rose in August 1989 (during his final season as manager and three years after his retirement as a player) as a result of allegations that he had bet on baseball games while managing and playing for the Reds.

One of the alleged wrongdoings was that Rose had bet on his own team. The "permanently ineligible" list was established in 1991 by a formal vote of the Baseball Hall of Fame, after such players had already been excluded by informal consensus from the voters.

Rose finally acknowledged that he had wagered on baseball and the Reds in 2004 after years of public denial. Baseball is still divided over Rose's potential re-election and induction to the Hall of Fame.

