In a pivotal moment during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, Leody Taveras soared through the air, his glove reaching high above the center field wall at Minute Maid Park. The result? A breathtaking home run robbery off the bat of Houston Astros’ slugger Yordan Alvarez.

For Taveras, this moment wasn’t just a highlight in the game; it was a connection to his own baseball history. Growing up in the Dominican Republic, he vividly recalls watching his cousin, Willy Taveras, contribute to the Astros’ 2005 World Series run. Now, 18 years later, Leody found himself making a similarly impactful play against his cousin’s former team.

Taveras has been instrumental for the Texas Rangers during the 2023 postseason.

Taveras has emerged as a secret weapon for the Texas Rangers in this postseason. In his first seven playoff games, he showcased remarkable playe discipline, drawing six walks in 29 plate appearances—a stark contrast to his regular-season performance. This newfound patience has translated into more opportunities to swing the bat, evident in his solo home run in Game 1 and a triple in Game 2 against the Astros.

His ability to make adjustments and stay true to the game plan, even amid the highs and lows of a season, has been a key factor in his success. The rollercoaster journey of 2022, marked by a hot start ans a second-half slump, taught Taveras the importance of consistency and sticking to the plan.

As the Rangers’ No. 9 hitter, Taveras takes pride in getting on base for the top of the lineup. His offensive contributions, combined with his stellar defense in center field and baserunning prowess, have added a dynamic element to the team’s postseason campaign.

Beyond the numbers, Taveras is living up to the promise he brought as a highly regarded prospect, ranked as Texas’ No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline in 2017. While it took some time for him to reach this stage, Taveras is relishing the opportunity to shine on the postseason stage.

With each play, whether robbing home runs or contributing at the plate, Leody Taveras is etching his name into the Rangers‘ postseason lore, proving that he’s no longer a hidden gem but a vital part of their championship aspirations.