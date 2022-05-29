"Life comes at you fast sometimes" "He will fit well in New York" - MLB Reddit fans react to former New York Yankees 1st round pick's bat flip to a missed home run and terrible play seconds later

Yesterday, New York Yankees prospect Anthony Seigler went viral for getting thrown out at second base to end the game for the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees High-A affiliate). Now, getting thrown out at a base seems somewhat normal; however, it is what happened just before that made this clip viral.

When he hit the ball, Seigler showboated and flipped his bat because he thought it was a walk-off home run, but the ball hit the outfield wall and rebounded into play. When Seigler tried to stretch out a double, he got thrown out for the last out of the game.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Yankees 2018 first round pick Anthony Seigler bat flipped a ball off the wall and got thrown out at second to end the game Yankees 2018 first round pick Anthony Seigler bat flipped a ball off the wall and got thrown out at second to end the game https://t.co/ikCRmXtIDg

In such a crucial moment of the game, the former first-round pick let looking cool take over, and that pride ultimately lost them the game. It makes sense that this got so much feedback on social media.

MLB community reacts to former New York Yankees first round pick showboating

Brandon @mightbebrandong @JomboyMedia people bat flipping on non homers lol, they finnnna bat flip on fly outs @JomboyMedia people bat flipping on non homers lol, they finnnna bat flip on fly outs

The saddest part of this tweet is that this person is absolutely right. Players have bat-flipped or showboated on flyouts before and will continue. Having fun while playing baseball is a must, but doing this in a crucial moment of the game is unacceptable.

"Wasn't even close...2B was waiting with open arms for a minute" - @ I Promise

The real question is, why did he try to go to second base after? Seigler could have at least saved himself by staying on first base. That would not have been nearly as bad as this outcome.

"Maybe not let him wear #2 while we're at it." - @ Robert

There is absolutely zero reason for this player to be wearing New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's number when he is in the same organization. This sequence of events is the exact opposite of what Jeter would have done in this situation.

"He will fit in well in New York" - @ kmg10us

Since Anthony Seigler is in the New York Yankees organization, the Yankee hate is expected from this. No matter what side you might be on when it comes to hating the Yankees, bat-flipping a missed home run is something that would not happen in the big leagues.

"Might be his last bat flip for a while" - @ Thorlolita

Yeah, if he does this again and there is a similar outcome, he probably will not be playing in a New York Yankees uniform anytime soon. He is lucky he is only playing in High-A ball and not the MLB.

"OK that is just hilarious. Was out by a mile too" - @ CptKirkleton

It is always satisfying to see karma play out and teach players a lesson, especially in a situation like this one.

"He may have also missed first base trying to adjust his helmet as he was running. Just hilarious all around." - @ Tasty_Path_3470

When watching the video, you can see the former New York Yankees first round prospect's hands on his helmet as he rounds first base. Not only does that slow him down, it looks like he completely missed first base.

'It was at this moment he knew he f*cked up" - @ Eddie Soto

People also think that rather than fixing his helmet, he has his hands over his head in disbelief. If it was for this reason, this is absolutely hilarious. If the former New York Yankees first round pick was actually fixing his helmet, that is just embarrasing.

