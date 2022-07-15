Listing the 10 most famous stars who played in the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game featuring Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx & more 

The MLB All-Star break is just five days away. It's a time for baseball's best players to come together and perform in front of the world. The game's best players will headline the Midsummer Classic and Home Run Derby.

Another aspect of MLB All-Star week is the Celebrity Softball Game. This year's celebrity game will be on Saturday, July 16, at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Here, we'll look at 10 of the most famous stars who have played in the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game over the years.

#10 Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel at the NBA All-Star Game 2018

Late-Night talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel appeared in the Celebrity Softball Game in 2004, 2006, and 2007.

#9 Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman poses for a photo.

Comedian and actress Sarah Silverman is one of the most famous celebrities to participate in the Celebrity Softball Game. Silverman is best known for her stand-up comedy and various movie appearances.

#8 John Wall

John Wall warms up before a Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets game this year.

NBA star John Wall appeared in the Celebrity Softball Game in 2018 in Washington, D.C., when he was a member of the Washington Wizards.

#7 Bill Nye

Legends & Celebrity Softball Game

Bill Nye "The Science Guy," known for his kids' science videos, participated in the 2018 Celebrity Softball Game in Washington, D.C. Bill Nye is from the D.C. area and showed off some of his playing skills in the game. Here is a video of him taking batting practice before the game.

#6 Spike Lee

Spike Lee during a New York Knicks v New Orleans Pelicans game

Actor and director Spike Lee played in the 2008 Celebrity Softball Game at old Yankee Stadium. Lee is a native of New York City and is famous for his courtside appearances at Madison Square Garden.

#5 Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt during the Genesis Invitational - Preview Day 1

Actor Chris Pratt, known for his roles in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World" films, played in the Celebrity Softball Game in 2011 and 2018.

#4 Kate Upton

Justin Verlander (left) and Kate Upton (right) celebrate after the conclusion of the Divisional Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Houston Astros - Game Five.

Kate Upton, model and wife to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, appeared in the Celebrity All-Star Softball Game in 2018.

#3 Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas during the 2022 American Century Championship - Final Round

Musician Nick Jonas made an appearance at the Celebrity Softball Game in 2011 in Arizona.

#2 Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx during a Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys game

Actor Jamie Foxx appeared in the 2016 Celebrity All-Star Softball Game at Petco Park in San Diego.

#1 Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg performs during this year's Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Rapper Snoop Dogg appeared in the Celebrity Game in 2015 when the game was hosted by the Cincinnati Reds.

These are 10 of the biggest celebrities to play in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

