Listing the top 5 fastest pitchers in MLB history after Hunter Greene's record-breaking performance

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene broke an MLB record on Saturday as he faced the big bats in the LA Dodgers line-up.

Greene, a 22-year-old rookie, threw 39 pitches that clocked at least 100 miles per hour (mph) during the game at the Great American Ballpark on Saturday evening.

The count was good enough for Greene to surpass the record for the most 100+ mph pitches in a game. The record was previously held by New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom when he threw 33 lazers in a game last season.

The Hunter Greene was throwing ⛽️ all night. The @Reds right-hander set an MLB record for pitches over 100 mph with 39.

MLB pitchers with most pitches over 100 mph in one game

#5 Jacob deGrom, May 2021

Jake deGrom will be on this list more than once. Last season, on May 31, the Mets ace flung 27 fastballs that broke 100 mph. He did so in a victory that had the Mets prevailing over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2.

New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom has been known to throw some serious heat

#4 Nathan Eovaldi, August 2015

2015 was an excellent year for Nathan Eovaldi. He had one of the highest winning percentages in the MLB at .824. On August 19, 2015, while playing for the New York Yankees, Eovaldi threw 28 pitches that were 100 mph or more, in a win over the Minnesota Twins.

#3 Jordan Hicks, May 2019

Jordan Hicks is the only relief pitcher to make this list. In a game against the Texas Rangers on May 19, 2019, the St. Louis Cardinals youngster threw 29 pitches that broke the 100 mph threshold. Unfortunately, it was not enough as the Cards fell in that game by a narrow 5-4 score.

#2 Jacob deGrom, May 2021

Last season, Jake deGrom outdid throwing flames. Before throwing 27 100+ mph pitches later that month, deGrom would set a record against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He sent down an astounding 33 pitches that passed 100 miles per hour on the speed gun. DeGrom will begin the 2022 season on the IL. No doubt this big thrower is ready to get back and pitch some heavy duty balls.

Hunter Greene's 59 pitches of 100+ mph through his first two MLB starts are more than the Twins, Orioles, Brewers or D-backs have recorded as a team over the entire pitch-tracking era (since 2008).

#1 Hunter Greene, April 2021

On April 16, 2021, Hunter Greene threw a MLB-best 39 pitches towards LA Dodgers batters. Unfortunately, it was not enough and Freddie Freeman and company triumphed

