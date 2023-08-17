Little League World Series TV Schedule 2023: Start times, how to watch and channel details

On August 16, the 2023 Little League World Series began in the town of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Alongside them were legions of fans, family, and friends eager to catch a glimpse of some of baseball's rising stars.

The 76th such tournament of its kind, the LLWS has a special place in the heart of many. Several MLB players graced the field at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport prior to their days in the big-league limelight.

This year, twenty teams will compete for a chance at the Gold Medal. Ten teams come from various geographical regions around the USA, while ten teams represent international systems. On August 27, one American team will square off against an international counterpart in the final game of the tournament.

"2023 Little League Baseball World Series on ESPN. Williamsport, PA. Thursday, August 17th schedule with announcer pairings"

Thankfully, the schedule for the 2023 Little League World Series follows a pretty consistent format. Four games will be played each day, with the first one getting underway at 1 pm, with one following every two hours until the final game at 7 pm. Unlike MLB, games in the LLWS only last six innings.

Fans who are not fortunate enough to get to Williamsport to catch the action should not fear, as there are plenty of ways to watch the tournament. ESPN will be covering all of the games set to be played. Fans can also catch the action on any of ESPN Network's affiliate apps on desktop, mobile, or tablet.

"PANAMA HAS THROWN A NO-HITTER AT THE #LLWS!"

Fans who prefer to stream the action can find a home in FuboTV. After announcing their intent to begin streaming MLB action two years ago, fans have flocked to Fubo. For a reasonable price of $24.99, several weekly MLB games, as well as the 2023 Little League World Series, can be yours to behold.

2023 Little League World Series will showcase the talent of tomorrow

Several high-profile names, such as Cody Bellinger, who won the 2017 NL MVP as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, have been through this tournament. While it is entirely possible that we will see some of the players in this tournament make the MLB cut at some point soon, many more will never play pro ball. For them, every emphasis should be on enjoying this competitive, yet incredibly fun part of their young lives.