Logan O’Hoppe injury replacements: Top 4 alternatives for Angels catcher explored

LA Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe has been diagnosed with a torn labrum on his left shoulder, which will require surgery and could potentially put him out of action for up to six months.

Angels TopPlays @PlaysAngels We’re likely looking at a Shoulder Subluxation for Logan O’Hoppe.



Here’s what that means 1/ We’re likely looking at a Shoulder Subluxation for Logan O’Hoppe. Here’s what that means 1/ https://t.co/0wRJ9mlxul

Here are the top four replacements the Angels could look to:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matt Thaiss and Chad Wallach

The Angels could opt to use Matt Thaiss, who is currently hitting .071 in 14 at-bats this season, or they could turn to Chad Wallach, who has only had the chance to be behind the plate once this year on April 21st, where he was able to get his first home run of the season.

Matt Thaiss could be the most accessible replacement for Logan O’Hoppe at catcher.

General manager Perry Minasian has expressed confidence in the two replacements, stating:

"We feel good about what we currently have with Chad and Matt. Obviously, Matt being fairly young, we're seeing him develop on a day-to-day basis and Chad's been there and done that."

Jason Castro and Roberto Perez

If the Angels decide that neither Thaiss nor Wallach are suitable replacements, they could turn to external options. One possible candidate is veteran catcher Jason Castro, who has been playing for the Houston Astros this season.

Houston Astros’ Jason Castro could be a good adition to replace Logan O’Hoppe

Castro is a left-handed hitter, and the Angels could benefit from his offensive prowess. Another option is Roberto Perez of the Cleveland Indians, who could provide some much-needed defensive stability to the Angels' lineup.

The Angels have a difficult decision to make in terms of finding a suitable replacement for O'Hoppe. They will have to weigh their options carefully to determine which option is the best fit for their team.

While it will be challenging to fill O'Hoppe's shoes, the Angels have the talent and depth to remain competitive and make a push for the postseason. It remains to be seen who the team will choose, but if they wish to continue being competitive and fight for a playoff spot come October, they will need to rely on their young core to step up to the plate.

Poll : 0 votes