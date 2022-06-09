"Looks absolutely dejected at the plate” - MLB Reddit reacts to San Francisco Giants rookie Joey Bart getting optioned to Triple-A

San Francisco Giants rookie catcher Joey Bart just got optioned to the Triple-A affiliate team earlier today because of his poor performance, so far, this Major League Baseball season. Bart was drafted second overall by the San Francisco Giants in the 2018 MLB draft, and saw his first games in the big-leagues during to 2020 COVID-shortened season.

Now, in what was supposed to be his first true rookie season, he is currently batting just .156 with a .596 OPS, and 49 strikeouts in just 36 games played with San Francisco. Those numbers are just not adequate enough to consistently play in the majors, and since he could not improve those numbers, Joey Bart was ultimately sent down to the Triple-A club.

The San Francisco Giants made a trade in which they received catcher Austin Wynns from the Philadelphia Phillies. Although his stats are not great either, the more experienced Wynns has been in the league since 2018, and will replace Bart until he can figure it out at the plate.

Since Joey Bart is a rookie and one of San Francisco's top prospects, Giants fans and MLB fans had a lot to say about this transaction and the decision to send Joey Bart down to Triple-A.

San Francisco Giants fans react to slumping Joey Bart being sent down to AAA

An MLB fan on Reddit broke down Joey Bart's offensive stats throughout the month of May, and they were far from good:

Many fans, more specifically, San Francisco Giants fans, remain hopeful and optimistic that Joey Bart will eventually figure it out.

Some fans, however, were not so nice about Joey Bart's struggles in the MLB, citing that the second-overall pick in a draft from four years ago should be producing better stats by now. Although baseball is unique, in that some players can take almost a decade to fully pan out into solid players, usually a player in Bart's situation would not be this bad right now.

Even though Giants fans are excited for Bart to go down to Triple-A to get him out of the lineup for now, they have to realize that his replacement is honestly not much better. Although Austin Wynns is older and more experienced, he is only a temporary replacement and still struggles at the plate at the major league level. A fan pointed this out when he said:

Lately, Joey Bart has been struggling in his Major League Baseball career. However, this does not mean he is a bust yet by any means. Bart is still only 25 years old, and has shown signs that he can compete at a high level. The future is still bright for Joey Bart, and Giants fans should not count him out just yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far