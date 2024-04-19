"Looks like the coolest one"; "Looks even worse" - Mets fans polarized by Kodai Senga's custom Japanese printed City Connect jersey

Although he may be on the 60-day IL with a shoulder strain, Kodai Senga is still a favorite for New York Mets fans. This was recently evidenced better than ever after the star pitcher customized a controversial new jersey design.

On April 19, the Mets became the 22nd team in MLB to release the designs of their City Connect jerseys. Born through a partnership between MLB and Nike, the City Connect jerseys aim to reflect a city's unique culture and traditions. Although the black-and-purple kits were not overwhelmingly popular, fans seem to be loving Senga's twist on the new style.

"Kodai Senga’s City Connect jersey (h/t @JamesEdward1931)" - SNY Mets

Though fans of the New York Mets were largely dismissive of the new jerseys, which jettison the team's classic blue and orange, Senga's custom jersey turned some heads. Featuring the pitcher's name in Japanese characters, the flashy top went on sale at the team's store at 11 a.m. on Friday, but was not available for online purchase.

On account of a shoulder strain, Kodai Senga was shut down from throwing in March. For the Mets and their fans, the news came as a major blow. Despite finishing last season with the eighth-worst record in MLB, Senga was a particular bright spot. Through 29 starts, the 31-year-old went 12-7, pitching to a 2.98 ERA, and struck out 202 hitters over 166 innings.

"Welp I know which one I'm buying," one fan said.

"Why the absolute f*ck are these not being sold online. I need 2 right now," one fan queried.

The new Mets City Connect jerseys feature the letters "NYC" across the front, while a print of the Brooklyn Bridge graces the matching caps. Although the design was released on Friday, fans will need to wait until their team's April 26 game against the St. Louis Cardinals to see their team take to the field wearing the new pattern.

Not everyone loved the jersey, however:

"Looks even worse lmao," one fan said.

"Looks like a old fashioned prison suit," one user said.

Mets fans anxiously await Kodai Senga's return to the lineup

Owing to his placement on the 60-day IL, Kodai Senga will not be eligible for activation until May 27, when the Mets are set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Deeply missed by fans in Queens, president of baseball operations for the Mets, David Stearns, recently provided an update on the 6-foot-1 right-hander to The Athletic:

“I don’t know that he needs to show anything, I just think he needs to get in a spot where he says, ‘I’m good to go. I feel good and I’m ready.’”

Although his sophomore season in MLB may not be shaping up as planned, at least Senga was able to offer fans some silver lining in the face of this less-than-popular uniform introduction.

