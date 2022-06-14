“Looks like a game of slow pitch softball” “Is this a joke” - MLB fans react to slowest pitch ever hit for a home run as New York Yankees blow out Chicago Cubs

In case you have not been watching Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees are on an absolute tear to start the year. They were the first team in all of Major League Baseball to reach 40 wins on the year and now have a record of 44-16.

The Yankees have been unstoppable this season, so much so that they have been blowing out other teams with ease. In their recent game against the Chicago Cubs, they won 18-4 in a devastating blowout. The game got so out of hand that position players went in to pitch for the Chicago Cubs.

This season, position players going in to pitch has become increasingly more common. Position players pitching, although controversial, is very exciting to see, especially in blowouts. Since the Cubs were getting blown out, they put in first baseman Frank Schwindel to pitch the eighth inning. When facing New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka, Shwindel threw a 35 mph eephus. Higashioka blasted it into the left field seats at Yankee Stadium.

(via @CodifyBaseball) https://t.co/d1sEqWC7nn

This 35.1 MPH pitch is the slowest known/measured pitch ever hit for a home run in MLB history

This home run was hit off of a 35.1 mph pitch, which was the slowest recorded pitch hit for a home run in Major League Baseball history. The pitch looks somthing kids would toss in the backyard and seems ridiculous to even hit. Many MLB fans were amazed and amused by this home run.

MLB fans in shock over New York Yankees catcher hitting a home run on 35 mph pitch

A lot of fans believe this home run's history-making status is controversial because there could have been slower pitches thrown before that were not officially recorded. In the early years of baseball, the eephus was a somewhat common pitch. Some fans speculate that some of those pitches that ended up being home runs could possibly have been slower than this one.

@JomboyMedia @CodifyBaseball How about 1975 WS, Bill Lee eephus pitch (slow curve) that Tony Perez crushed? lol

@JomboyMedia @CodifyBaseball When they say "in MLB history" they should specify how many years of "history" they mean. What is certainly not included is the home run hit by Ted Williams in the 1946 All Star game off of a Rip Sewell eephus pitch.

Some fans just joked around about it. Many said that it looked like a slow pitch softball game or the famous New York Yankees Old Timers Day.

@JomboyMedia @CodifyBaseball If this baseball thing doesn't work out, Higgy has a future in slow pitch softball.

Then, there were people opposed to this style of play in baseball. Putting in position players to pitch in order to concede a baseball game is still very controversial.

@JomboyMedia @CodifyBaseball I wonder why those "unwritten rules of baseball" aren't being brought up on a homer when the game was already 17-4.

@JomboyMedia @CodifyBaseball I saw this last night what was the reason for a baby pitch 🤔

Although putting position players in to pitch is controversial in today's game, it can be exciting to see and hey, sometimes history can be made!

