There is no greater joy in this world than the birth of a child. Hunter Renfroe, Los Angeles Angels' right fielder, has experienced one of the happiest moments of his life. His wife took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of their newborn daughter Alison Rivers Renfroe. She was born on 7th June and is healthy.

Courtney Beach Renfroe has put some beautiful pictures of her newborn daughter, which stunned the fans. Fans have sent lovely wishes to the family via Instagram.

Courtney wrote, "And just in the blink of an eye, our lives have been changed forever for the better! Thank heavens for little girls! Alison Rivers “Ali Rivers” Renfroe made her sweet arrival on June 7th at 3:20 pm weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces and 21 inches long! We are just smitten with the beautiful gift from God. We cannot wait to watch you grow. Mama and daddy love you the best, always and forever, our girl!"

Hunter Renfroe is all set to take paternity leave

Given that he and his family have been blessed with a child, Hunter Renfroe is anticipated to appear on the paternity list very soon. Renfroe has been a reliable middle-of-the-lineup option for the Angels in the 58 games he has played this season.

Hunter Renfroe is in Los Angeles Angel's jersey

At the moment, Renfroe is batting .252 with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs. This week's Cubs or Mariners series is when Renfroe is anticipated to be placed on the paternity list. To fill Renfroe's position, Mickey Moniak, who has an OPS of 1.034 this season, can take Renfroe's place in the right field. Moniak has primarily filled in for Renfroe this season whenever he took a day off.

Adell was previously called up by the Angels, who had him for the previous three seasons. Adell was once an Angels prospect but has struggled to adjust to the significant levels. Adell was in the lineup for 88 games in the previous season, with only eight home runs and .224. The Los Angeles Angels are optimistic that Adell will succeed in the major leagues.

