"We are winning the World Series this year, put it on record" - Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confidently claims his team will win it all this season

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has staked his claim that his team will be bringing the World Series back to the City of Angels this fall. Roberts, who began his stint as manager of the Dodgers back in 2015, has brought the team to the postseason every year of his leadership, including a World Series Championship in 2020.

The Los Angeles Dodgers nearly made it to the World Series last year, losing to the Braves in the National League Championship Series. The Braves would go on to win the World Series that year.

Is Dave Roberts all talk? Do the Dodgers have what it takes to do it all again?

"Dave Roberts going on record. The Dodgers are winning it this year." - @ Sports On DIRECTV

The Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the best teams on Earth

Pitching is everything.

Julio Urias pitching against the San Diego Padres

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have a formidable batting order, the jewel of the squad rests on their pitching rotation. The tandem between Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw combined for an ERA of 3.25 and a win-loss record of 30-11 in 2021. It will be difficult for the wiz-kid Urias to be any better than he was last year, but I’m sure he will definitely try. Even without Max Scherzer, this rotation still looks like one of the most dependable baseball has ever seen.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA Speak it into existence, Doc!



Dave Roberts says the Dodgers are going to win the World Series......if the starting staff stays healthy.



Speak it into existence, Doc! Dave Roberts says the Dodgers are going to win the World Series......if the starting staff stays healthy. https://t.co/WMyJ1JMc6s

"Speak it to existence, Doc! Dave Roberts says the Dodgers are going to win the World Series......if the starting staff stays healthy." - @ Doug McKain

On the basepath, you can find just about everything in the Dodgers lineup: electric speed with Mookie Betts, patience with Will Smith, and now firepower with Freddie Freeman, who will be suiting up with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time this spring.

Making the postseason should not pose too much challenge. Excluding cross-state rival San Francisco Giants, teams in the National League West do not pose any serious threat. The nearest team on the tail of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres, finished last season 28 games behind the leaders.

So, can Dave Roberts deliver on his promises? He certainly has a team as good as any past World Series Champion. It now rests on his shoulders to muster the clubhouse, players old and new, to unite under a common purpose and bring home the title.

Dodgers Fans celebrate first World Series Championship in 32 years in 2020

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt