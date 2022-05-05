Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs Prediction & Match Preview - May 7th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Chicago Cubs in the second game of their three-game affair at Wrigley Field on Saturday, May 7.

The Dodgers have just dismantled their rivals and fellow National League West contenders the San Francisco Giants by a score of 9-1. The Cubs, on the other hand, fell to the Chicago White Sox 4-3.

The legendary Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers opposite righty Justin Steele. The Blue Crew currently holds the best record in the National League at 15-7 while the Cubbies are at 9-15.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 7, 2:20 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a +49 run differential and are dismantling and upending teams left, right, and center. The Blue Crew are coming off a two-game sweep of their biggest National League West rivals and defending division winners, the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers' batting lineup is decent, but it's their pitching staff that has been in supreme form this season. Their crew has issued just 50 earned runs in 23 games. The second-best New York Yankees have issued 65. This is how absurd the Los Angeles rotation and bullpen have been.

They've also only allowed 139 base hits for a grand average of .190 for opposing batters. All the afforementioned stats lead the league in team pitching metrics.

Key Player - Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw tips his cap to the crowd

The all-time Dodger leader for strikeouts will take the mound in this game. Clayton Kershaw has now recorded 2,700 strikeouts in his career. He carries a 3-0 record through four starts, fanning 30 batters while only issuing two walks. He has an ERA of 2.35 and 0.70 WHIP as well this season.

"Kersh in the dugout? Good vibes." - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The veteran Kershaw is having the time of his life. Spreading the vibes to his teammates, it's hard to argue that he's not playing a factor in their rally for another pennant.

Los Angeles Dodgers Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw.

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Justin Turner, DH Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Chicago Cubs Preview

The Chicago Cubs are struggling at the moment. They've won just one of their last six games and have recently been swept by their fellow Chicago team the White Sox in their two-game series. The sweep happened even though the Southsiders have already been hampered by injuries.

The batting order of the Cubs makes up for their lackluster pitching. They are averaging a decent .240 with 100 runs scored through 24 games. Their pitching leaves little to be desired as they carry a 4.17 ERA while letting opposing batters average .247 against them.

Key Player - Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ

The 27-year-old Ian Happ is batting .292/.416/.417 with three doubles and 11 RBIs on 21 base hits, while also boasting an OPS of .833. He's one of the few bright spots in the Chicago Cubs' offense. The outfielder was recently engaged and in a humorous moment, has been noted by a Twitter user.

"Happ is batting 1.000 since being engaged. #ObviousFacts" - @ Obvious Shirts

Can Happ continue his streak after being engaged? Will he find a way to get a hit past the dominating Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff? Tune in and find out in this game.

Chicago Cubs Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Justin Steele.

Nick Madrigal, 2B Seiya Suzuki, RF Wilson Contreras, DH Frank Schwindel, 1B Yan Gomes, C Patrick Wisdom, 3B Michael Hermosillo, CF Ian Happ, LF Nico Hoerner, SS

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs Prediction

The Cubs may try to hang on with the Dodgers, but the latter have been a tough act to follow this season. Add to this the fact that Clayton Kershaw will start the game and it mightily decreases your chances of generating runs. This game should be academic. LA Dodgers to win 5-1.

Watch: SportsNet LA (Dodgers), Marquee Sports Network (Cubs).

Listen: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020 (Dodgers), 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs).

