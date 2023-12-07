Love triumphs as Madisyn Seager's anniversary gift finally conquers Corey Seager's decade-long resistance

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager conquered the recently concluded World Series, where he won his second World Series MVP. The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games and went on to win their first World Series title since the inception of the franchise. However, off the field, Seager's wife, Madisyn, conquers Corey's decade-long resistance towards a particular gift.

For their third anniversary, the couple chose leather boots as their gifts. Madisyn also mentioned in her Instagram story that she has been trying to get Corey to wear cowboy boots. Finally, on the occasion of their anniversary, she picked boots to gift Corey, ending a decade-long resistance.

Madisyn Seager instagram story

The couple are enjoying each other's company, and Madisyn is often spotted enjoying Seager's games.

Everything to know about Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn

The 27-year-old Madisyn Seager was born on March 10, 1996, to David Van Ham and Tricia Van Ham in North Carolina. Her father used to be a musician and a band member before retiring.

Madisyn was part of the cheerleading squad and also a track and field athlete while in high school.

Madisyn Seager began her professional career as an intern at Melissa's Produce. She taught business calculus and financial accounting at the Pirate Academic Success Center. She is currently employed at Melissa's Produce as a social media marketing consultant.

Corey Seager and Madisyn's dating timeline

Corey Seager and Madisyn met at Northwest Cabarrus High School, in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and were introduced by her older sister. Mady's first photo on Instagram is with Corey Seager attending senior prom in 2012.

After being drafted first overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2012 MLB draft, the couple eventually couldn't keep up with the long-distance dating and eventually broke up, according to People.

However, after a few years, the couple rekindled their feelings and got back together in 2015.

On December 7, 2019, Corey got down on one knee while they were in Boston for a New England Patriots game to witness Tom Brady play. Seager popped the question at her, to which she said yes.

On December 5, 2020, Corey and Madisyn exchanged vows at Saddle Wood Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, near Nashville.

