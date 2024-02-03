LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne pips $800,000,000 pop-queen Beyonce on TikTok with 7.9M followers

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne has an immense social media following, which has helped her grab lucrative NIL deals. According to On3, ever since the NCAA allowed student sponsorship deals, Dunne has been an inspiring story, as she leads all college female athletes in NIL earnings, to the tune of $3.5 million.

It was social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and TikTok where she got well-known among fans. She boasts over 4.9 million followers on Instagram, while on TikTok, she has surpassed pop queen Beyonce.

The former Super Bowl halftime show performer has 5.2 million followers on TikTok, while Olivia Dunne has 7.9 million. However, when it comes to Instagram, Beyonce (319 million) has an overwhelming lead over Dunne.

On the net worth front, Beyonce has amassed $800 million (via Forbes), while Dunne is at $7 million. Dunne is still 21, so shehas time to gain more popularity, so she could surpass Beyonce.

Olivia Dunne opens up on her behind-the-scenes struggles enroute road to fame

Success often appears glittery from the outside, but people hardly appreciate the amount of practice and perseverance it takes to reach there. In an interview with Today, Olivia Dunne opened up about her rise to fame.

"I pretty much sacrificed my summers, pool days, and beach days with friends. I was training," Dunne said. "I am very grateful to be making seven figures. It is very cool that someone in college has the opportunity to do that now."

According to On3's NIL earnings ranking, Livvy Dunne trails USC Trojans' Bronny James and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders among all college athletes.

Moreover, Dunne also credits her college for giving her the required support in the NIL world. She has also set up the Livvy Foundation to help fellow LSU female college athletes grab NIL deals.

