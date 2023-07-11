Olivia Dunne, a gymnast at LSU, applauded her fellow Tigers after two outstanding baseball players made history on Sunday night at the MLB draft.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals selected pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews, respectively, at No. 1 and 2. The first time two college teammates were selected first and second overall in the MLB draft.

Dunne was in Omaha, Nebraska, supporting the Tigers as they competed for the national title.

Olivia Dunne reacted to the news on Instagram, saying:

"Great day to be a Tiger".

The hard-throwing Skenes led LSU to the championship with a 12-3 record and 209 strikeouts in 122 innings pitched. Since the Detroit Tigers selected Casey Mize with the first pick in 2018, he was the first collegiate pitcher to do so.

Olivia Dunne's History

In college gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has experienced a noteworthy ascent as she has become a well-known personality. She began gymnastics early and competed in several state, regional, and national events, showcasing her talent and achieving excellent achievements.

Dunne is well-known for her gymnastics skills, but she has also been active on social media, especially on Instagram and TikTok. She has a sizable following on Instagram (4 million) and TikTok (7.2 million), which she has used to engage with her followers and display her gymnastics skills.

She spent the summers at intensive training camps because she was so committed to the sport and wanted to improve her abilities. Dunne's participation with the LSU Tigers was cut short in 2023 due to a leg injury. Still, her social media activity has continued to support her rise in popularity and importance.

She is rapidly establishing herself as a familiar face in college gymnastics. Her athletic accomplishments and full athletic scholarship to Louisiana State University further highlight her success in the sport.

