Luis Severino injury update: Expected return date and recovery timetable for New York Yankees pitcher

Luis Severino is nearing a return for the New York Yankees. The right-handed pitcher has been sidelined with a lat strain since the final week of spring training.

According to reports, Severino should be able to take the field for the Yankees towards the end of May.

New York manager Aaron Boone said that the 29-year-old pitcher will begin a rehab assignment later this week. However, Severino hasn't been too happy with the way the Yankees have delayed his return.

While speaking to reporters at Tropicana Field on Sunday, he said:

“I think it was unnecessary not to throw in Low-A, but I do whatever they tell me to do. But I feel good.”

Severino was forced to pitch in a simulated game last Friday instead of going through with a scheduled rehab start. He is now scheduled to pitch on Wednesday morning for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

When he suffered the injury in March, Severino was expected to only miss three or four starts, a timeline that the Yankees initially seemed to be in line with. However, he will have missed up to 10 starts by the time he returns later this month if his recovery goes according to plan.

The Yankees have not had the best of starts to the 2023 season but Severino's return in a few weeks will come as a massive boost for the team.

Luis Severino stats and MLB honors

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino

Luis Severino was signed by the New York Yankees as an international free agent in 2011. He made his MLB debut for the team in 2015.

Severino had his breakout season in 2016 after a difficult start to the campaign. He earned All-Star honors in 2017 and 2018.

Unfortunately, the pitcher missed most of the 2019 and 2021 seasons and the entirety of the 2020 campaign due to various injuries.

Nonetheless, Severino has racked up an impressive 709 strikeouts and 181 walks in 638 innings pitched across 122 games.

