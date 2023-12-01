Luis Severino's stunning red $247,438 Lamborghini Urus showcases new Mets pitcher's desire for both muscle & speed

Luis Severino took to Instagram to show off an absolutely impressive vehicle. The pitcher has had an up and down last few years, but he's still done well enough to be able to afford a Lamborghini that costs over $247,000. Not many can afford such cars, but it's something that was important to the pitcher affectionately known as "Sevy."

The red Lamborghini Urus is no cheap car, but it has what Severino needs. His purchase of such a vehicle showcases his desire to have muscle and speed in a vehicle. Not many cars can do both, but this one can.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He took a photo with his wife and mom on Mother's Day with the car prominently shown off in the background. It's unclear if it was a gift, but it remains likely that it's the pitcher's personal vehicle. Either way, it is an impressive car that showcases the personality of the electric pitcher.

New York Mets land Luis Severino on one-year deal

In 2017, Luis Severino had a sterling year, finishing as a finalist for Cy Young for the New York Yankees. His future was bright and he was supposed to be a mainstay in their rotation for years to come.

Luis Severino heads to the New York Mets.

By the time 2022 rolled around, injuries had taken their toll. He was a shell of himself, but he managed to bounce back and put together a solid, if interrupted, season.

He did well enough to get the Yankees to pick up his option and give him one more year. Shockingly, he had a bad year. Injuries played a role, but even when he was healthy, he was ineffective at best and an MLB-worst pitcher at times.

They decided not to re-sign him, but he is going to stay home. He signed with the New York Mets on a one-year deal this week. It's a prove-it deal, but it could be good value. Even in 2022, Severino was worth the money.

It seemed as if he'd bounced back from the injuries and was recapturing his ace form until 2023 happened. If the Mets can get him back into that form, then $13 million might be a steal. If they can't, then he's off the books at the end of the season anyway.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.