MLB Best Bets for Today | Cardinals, Twins, & Brewers | Tuesday, May 3rd

MLB Best Bets for Today: Cardinals take care of business

Today's slate of MLB games provides brand new oppurtunities for profiting. There are some clear mismatches and undervaluations going on with the sports books, and we plan on taking advantage of that. Major league teams are getting more adjusted, and true contenders are beginning to stick out. With contenders come pretenders. There are also some teams that are already looking forward to next season, and we are targeting three of those teams' opponents tonight.

Below, you will find three of the best bets for today in the MLB.

Bet #1: St. Louis Cardinals ML (-120) vs. the Kansas City Royals

"WWWWWWWWWWWW" - @ St. Louis Cardinals

The story in this game is the pitching of both teams. As a team, the St. Louis Cardinals have a 3.15 ERA, which is good for seventh best in the MLB. The Kansas City Royals have a pitching staff ERA of 4.48, which puts them in the fourth-worst position in the league standings. Both of these teams have struggled to score runs as of late, and this was evident in last night's 1-0 Cardinals victory over Kansas City. The St. Louis offense ranks in the middle of the MLB in the major offensive categories, which can be attributed to their recent game struggles. The Kansas City Royals offense, like their pitching staff, ranks fourth-worst in the MLB. They also rank dead last in runs per game, as they are only tallying three runs per nine innings. Although the Cardinals aren't playing their best baseball, they are still a very good team sitting at 13-9 on the season. This is a situation where a far better team is being undervalued. Let's go Cards!

Bet #2: Minnesota Twins F5 -0.5 (-110) vs. the Baltimore Orioles

"That we've-won-9-out-of-our-last-10-games mood" - @ Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan will take to the mound today looking to build off a tremendous start to the season. Ryan enters tonight's matchup with a 3-1 record that includes an impressive 1.17 ERA and a 0.70 WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched). Joe Ryan hasn't allowed a run in either of his last two starts against the Royals and Tigers. The Orioles, Tigers, and Royals all have one thing in common: They all rank in the bottom 12 in the MLB in team offense. Ryan has pitched very well against teams with similar offensive statistics to these Baltimore hitters. Bruce Zimmerman will get the start tonight for the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmerman has pitched very well to start the season, giving up only two runs in 19 innings of work. The pitching matchup indicates low scoring in the first five innings, but we just need to Twins to lead by one!

Bet #3: Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+100) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

Another day, another bet against the worst team in the MLB. The Cincinnati Reds enter tonight's game with an abysmal 3-19 record. The Milwaukee Brewers will send preseason Cy Young candidate Brandon Woodruff to the mound in this matchup. Woodruff has had a rollercoaster start to the season, where he has pitched very well in two starts and poorly in the other two. However, this is a great matchup for Woodruff to get back on track. The Reds offense ranks 29th in the MLB, hitting only .201 as a team. Cincinnati has lost 17 out of their last 18 games and have only covered the +1.5 spread in one of those games. Their road losing streak sits at 10 straight games, and that doesn't seem to be stopping tonight. Take the Brewers to beat the Reds by 2+ runs.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt