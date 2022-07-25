“MadBum still the captain of the no fun police” “One of the biggest babies in baseball” - MLB fans react to Victor Robles absolutely roasting Madison Bumgarner

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles made a sick comeback joke to Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner during Sunday's game. As you can see above, Robles is seen wearing a clown nose in retalliation for what happened in the previous game between the two.

In the previous game featuring the Nationals and the Diamondbacks, Victor Robles hit an absolute bomb in the eighth. After hitting the homer, Robles stood there and watched the ball fly. Madison Bumgarner did not like this, however, since the Nationals were down by six runs. Bumgarner then called Robles a clown in the postgame interview.

Victor Robles felt that it was only right for him to show up to the next game wearing a red clown nose. Robles is not a power hitter by any means, so he doesn't hit home runs often. He should have a little leeway when it comes to showboating a homer.

This is nothing new for Madison Bumgarner, however. He is notorious for starting fights with players who he believes are showboating. His most notable exchange came after Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers hit one into the bay in San Francisco.

In Bumgarner's defense, he argues that players like Victor Robles are breaking the unwritten rules of baseball. This has been a controversial topic recently within the game, with more and more players starting to showboat.

Many players and fans think that being flashy is good for the game. However, there are still some that think that it is better to follow tradition.

Regardless, Robles plays for the Washington Nationals, who have one of the worst records in the MLB. It is nice to see him try to fire up a team that is far out of the postseason this year. This raises the question however, of what the Nationals will do at the trade deadline.

What is the future for Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals?

Washington Nationals v Arizona Diamondbacks

The Washington Nationals have been mentioned in many trade rumors as the deadline nears. Since Washington is not going to make the playoffs this year, it is all but certain that they are going to sell this deadline.

The two players that have been rumored the most from the Nationals are Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Soto has quickly become one of the league's top talents, and any team would benefit greatly from having him on their squad. Bell has been having an amazing year at the plate and would serve as an outstanding rental for a contending team.

As the Washington Nationals look to rebuild in these coming seasons, it is likely that Juan Soto and Josh Bell are going to be moved. It will be interesting to see where they will end up and if Robles remains a Nat come August 2.

