"Makes sense they’d name it after a bathroom" - Fans voice displeasure over Cardinals City Connect jersey design

Despite high expectations, the St. Louis Cardinals' choked in 2023, finishing last in their division for the first time in over 30 years. Having gotten off to a slow start once again this season, the club has now further evoked displeasure among the fanbase.

On May 20, the Cardinals became the 25th MLB team to unveil their City Connect uniforms. Done through a partnership with Nike and the league, City Connect jerseys aim to showcase the unique cultural identity of a city though artwork on the uniform.

"The Cardinals City Connect uniform is HERE. A city and a team that have been inseparable for over 140 years. The Birds. The Bat. The Lou." - MLB

The City Connect scheme mirrors the team's original design, with some notable alterations.

Instead of "St. Louis" printed across the front, "The Lou" will take its place. Moreover, the acronym "STL" will grace the top of the hat. However, fans of the team are apparently not as excited as the management.

The Cardinals are set to debut the new look this Saturday as they take on the Chicago Cubs. Despite launch parties being planned on both Friday and Monday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, fans had plenty to say.

"These are lame"

"They had one assignment, and they failed"

"Hats look like the off brand sports wear from target"

Until now, every team except the Twins, Blue Jays, A's, and New York Yankees have released City Connect jerseys. The reception has been mixed, with more traditional teams like the Mets and Phillies provoking the ire of fans, while teams like the Astros and Rays were well-received.

"A uniform from a beer league is better than that"

"These uniforms get worse everytime they release one"

St. Louis Cardinals promote City Connect look despite blowback

The Cardinals released their City Connect mere weeks after the Los Angeles Dodgers came out with their second such design. According to team president Bill DeWitt III, his club benefitted from the late release, telling MLB.com:

“This was a fun process, because the iconography of Cardinals baseball and its history is endless on what you can do, so narrowing it down was hard. Having the story (of the uniforms) be new, but still kind of a flashback, is something we’re really proud of.”

Now 20-26, some seven games back of the top spot, stringing wins together must be a top priority for the Cards, regardless of the design on their backs.

