Marcus Stroman Free Agency Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for out-of-contract pitcher

Earlier this week, reports claimed that the Chicago Cubs has decided against offering Marcus Stroman a contract extension. Although the pitcher is 10-8 with a 3.85 ERA for the Cubs in 2023, he has not pitched since July 31 due to a fractured cartilage in his right rib cage.

There are doubts as to whether Stroman might return to action for Chicago this season. He will be owed $21 million in 2024, which is the final year of his three-year, $71 million contract. However, there is uncertainty over whether the 32-year-old will exercise his player option to continue playing for the Cubs.

If Stroman decides against returning to Chicago, here are the three potential teams that he could join next season.

Three potential landing spots for Marcus Stroman

#1. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are strong contenders for the World Series this year. However, Dave Roberts will be keeping an eye on some right-handed pitchers to add more depth to his squad in 2024.

The Dodgers will certainly bolster their lineup if they lure Marcus Stroman next season. The two-time All-Star can provide Los Angeles with a different option in defense.

#2. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have struggled to get their act right this season. With their playoff hopes in the muck, the team will be looking to get back on track next season.

If the Yankees secure a move for Stroman, he can add some much-needed stability to their rotation. The New York outfit will target the playoffs next year but needs to add some quality options to its squad in the free agency market. Stroman would be an ideal option to help them achieve their goals.

#3. St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals will need to fill the void left by Adam Wainwright after the 2023 season. The 41-year-old announced that he will be calling it quits after this year's campaign.

Stroman can serve as an alternate for Wainwright. The pitcher has years of experience and is still among the best pitchers in the league. For a team that needs reinforcements, Stroman could play a very important role in St. Louis.