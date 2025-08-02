Marcus Stroman Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for ex-Yankees All-Star pitcher 

Marcus Stroman has looked anything but his dominant self in 2025, leading to an underwhelming 6.23 ERA and a 3-2 record in nine starts this season. With Luis Gil returning soon from the injured list, the New York Yankees needed to make a spot clear on the starting rotation and therefore, Stroman was cut.
With Stroman gone, the Yankees' starting rotation will now include Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Gil, Will Warren and rookie Cam Schlittler. The Yankees signed Stroman to a two-year, $37 million guaranteed contract. They'll pay the remaining $18 million.
While Stroman will be paid his remaining salary, he has become a free agent and interested teams could sign him. His veteran presence and potential low salary value could be some of the reasons why teams would want him.
Here's a closer look at which teams could be the potential landing spots for the veteran.
3 potential landing spots for Yankees' Marcus Stroman
#1. LA Dodgers
Several of the LA Dodgers' starting pitchers have been on the injured list throughout this season. His ability to induce ground balls and eat innings could serve the Dodgers with veteran presence and a shorter-term rotation option.
A change in scenery should help the right-hander to get back to pitching well. Moreover, Stroman comes with a low-risk deal.
#2. Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds' rotation has ranked at the bottom of the MLB ERA standings, and their pitching staff could use someone like Stroman. In Cincinnati, Stroman can mentor young arms and deliver innings under control.
The Reds were also linked with Stroman at the trade deadline, as he gives them a logical fix to their rotation without having to spend much.
#3. St. Louis Cardinals
The thing with Stroman is that the teams could sign him without hurting their salary cap too much. In Stroman, the St. Louis Cardinals receive a reliable arm in a rotation that has been poor this season but has good experience under his belt.
According to Newsweek, the Cleveland Guardians are also rumored to be interested in the veteran, who offers a cost-effective way to bolster depth for a playoff push.