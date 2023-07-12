Marcus Stroman Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Cubs dominant pitcher

Marcus Stroman has been one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Chicago Cubs. After spending money on several notable free agents this offseason, including Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson, and Cody Bellinger, the team finds itself outside the playoff picture.

Thanks to the Cubs' 42-47 record, many believe that the club will be sellers that the trade deadline. This is where Marcus Stroman enters the picture as he will be one of the most sought-after starting pitchers on the trade market if he is made available by the team.

Here's a closer look at three potential landing spots for Stroman if the Chicago Cubs elect to move on for some of their veterans at the trade deadline.

#1 - The Los Angeles Dodgers could look to bolster their rotation at the deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain one of the top teams in the MLB, however, their pitching rotation has struggled to not only remain healthy but also produce at a World Series level. Stroman could be seen as both a rental or as a potential rotational piece next season if he exercises his player option.

Brandon Hernandez @julianoff1c1al_ @DodgersNation Marcus stroman fits great in LA, he can shuffle on Soto when the dodgers beat them again @DodgersNation Marcus stroman fits great in LA, he can shuffle on Soto when the dodgers beat them again😂

Given the injuries this season to starters, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Julio Urias, elite pitching depth is something that the Dodgers will likely pursue at the trade deadline.

#2 - A return to Toronto could be interesting for Marcus Stroman

After beginning his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, Stroman could be an intriguing addition to the club's pitching rotation. A beloved pitcher during his time in Toronto, Stroman could be seen as a replacement for the struggling Alek Manoah, who has been dreadful this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been disappointing this season given the expectations placed on the club entering the season. While Hyun-Jin Ryu is set to return to the team soon, Stroman has been a much-more durable arm during his MLB career.

#3 - The Arizona Diamondbacks could be an under-the-radar landing spot for Stroman

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the feel-good stories of the season, posting an impressive 52-39 record at the halfway point. If the D-Backs decide to add to their rotation at the trade deadline, Marcus Stroman could be the ideal target for the club.

Bo @BMaster30 I’m here to tell you right now I NEEEEEEEEEDDD Marcus Stroman on the Diamondbacks. After doing some thinking and research on potential players I have some to a conclusion. I’m here to tell you right now I NEEEEEEEEEDDD Marcus Stroman on the Diamondbacks. After doing some thinking and research on potential players I have some to a conclusion.

Not only could Stroman pick up his option for next season, keeping him on the young squad, but he could help the team make noise in the postseason. It remains to be seen how high the Chicago Cubs' asking price will be, but if the Diamondbacks made a push at the deadline, Marcus Stroman could be the perfect add.

