In the late 90s, Derek Jeter and Mariah Carey were icons. In September 2020, when Mariah Carey's memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" was released, the 52-year-old singer opened up about a lot of things that were never heard of.

Among all the things Mariah got real about, one of them was her short-lived affair with New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. In the memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," Mariah revealed a sensational fact, mentioning how Derek was the second man she had ever been intimate with in her life.

“Derek was only the second person I had slept with ever (coincidentally, his number was 2 on the Yankees)."

Timeless Sports @timelesssports_ (1998) Happy birthday to Mariah Carey! Here's a throwback of her and Derek Jeter 20 years ago. (1998) Happy birthday to Mariah Carey! Here's a throwback of her and Derek Jeter 20 years ago. https://t.co/upPFH5q65Q

Derek and Mariah Carey dated from 1997 to 1998. They met at a party and fell in love. Derek and Mariah's relationship began while the singer was married to music executive Tommy Mottola. In an interview with Oprah, Mariah mentioned that Derek was the "catalyst" to get out of her abusive marriage and start a new life.

Mariah Carey dedicated two of her songs to Derek Jeter

30 Oct 2000: New York Yankee Derek, the World Series MVP, videotapes the crowd during their victory parade up the Canyon of Heroes in New York City.

In September 2020, Mariah Carey confirmed that two of her super hit tracks, "My All" and "The Roof" were about the former New York Yankees shortstop, Derek Jeter.

Here's what Mariah wrote for Derek while penning down the lyrics for "My All."

"I'd give my all to have, Just one more night with you, I'd risk my life to feel, Your body next to mine, Cause I can't go on, Living in the memory of our song, I'd give my all for your love tonight."

And, here's what the lyrics for "My Roof" reads:

"Every time I feel thе need (And every time), I envision you caressin' me, And go back in time (Back in time), To relive the splendor of you and I, On the rooftop that rainy night."

Currently, Derek is happily married to Sports Illustrated fame, Hannah Davis, and the celebrity pair share three daughters together.

