Mariners star Julio Rodriguez honored with custom Huskies jersey before highly-anticipated Washington vs. Oregon college football game

Julio Rodriguez is the young sensation who has taken the MLB world by storm. He always makes sure to mark his presence no matter where he goes. It was no different when he was honored with a custom Huskies jersey before the Washington Huskies hosted the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.

Rodriguez has always been focused on making it big in baseball. The 22-year-old Dominican star kick-started his career as early as 16 years old when he signed with the Seattle Mariners. Since then it's been a ton of hard work, determination and passion for the game that pushed him to win Rookie of the Year in 2022.

The young star attended the high-stakes football game between the No. 7 Washington Huskies and No. 8 Oregon, with Washington winning 36-33. In addition to the jersey, Julio Rodriguez received love and cheers, with fans trying to sneak in photos of him.

Julio Rodriguez impressed as the Washington Huskies defeated the Oregon Ducks

The Washington Huskies won their marquee matchup over the Oregon Ducks 36-33 to move up to No. 5 in the AP poll.

The game was Washington's biggest win this season. The Huskies had several star performers, but no one stood out like quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He passed for 302 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner, an 18-yard pass to Rome Odunze with 1:38 remaining.

While fans were ecstatic and the celebrations went full steam ahead, the stadium was covered in purple, leaving Rodriguez buzzing about the experience on his social media.

Julio Rodriguez is definitely having the time of his life. From making style statements off the field to killer plays on the field, J-Rod is one happy 22-year-old baseball star.