Mariners vs. Athletics: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 5, MLB 2025

By Daniel Santiago
Modified May 05, 2025 10:56 GMT
Seattle Mariners vs The Athletics (Getty)
The Seattle Mariners are set to defend their American League West division lead against The Athletics as the two teams clash in Sacramento for Game 1 of their three-game series. Although Seattle were pegged as one of this year's postseason contenders, it's surprising to see that the A's are challenging for the top spot in the division given their circumstances.

Although they dropped their most recent game against the Rangers, Seattle came away with the series victory at Arlington against their divisional foes. The Athletics, meanwhile, edged out Miami in Game 3 of their three-game set as the former rounded up their two-series roadtrip with a victory.

Mariners vs Athletics recent form and records

Seattle currently holds a 20-13 record and lead the AL West standings. The team is currently on an impressive eight-series win streak that dates back to April 7 against the Astros. Seattle has won eight of its last ten games and has posted a +29 run differential.

The Athletics, on the other hand, has surprisngly established themselves around the top of the divisional standings with a 19-16 record. What's even more impressive about the A's is that even though they have a 6-9 record at home, the squad has compiled a stellar 13-7 record on the road.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

SEA: Bryce Miller (2-3, 3.52 ERA, 31 K), ATH: Luis Severino (1-3, 3.30 ERA, 33 K)

The Athletics

Luis Severino currently has a 3.30 ERA with a 1-3 record across seven starts. The former Yankee has recorded 33 strikeouts across 43 and 2/3 innings. Although his stats have yet to stand out, Severino had a respectable six-inning shift in his most recent start against Seattle on March 27. He gave up just six hits with no runs and had six punchouts during the outing.

Must-Watch Hitters

Seattle Mariners

At the time of writing, Gold Glove backstop Cal Raleigh leads all of the majors in home runs with 12. "The Big Dumper" is currently batting at a .246/.358/.587 clip with an OPS of .945 with 23 RBIs.

Mariners vs Athletics baseball betting odds

Monday, 5/5Money LineRun SpreadTotal Runs
SEA-110-1.5, +141O 9.5, +113
ATH-110+1.5, -174U 9.5, -137
Mariners vs Athletics expert picks and game prediction

Bookmakers have the game at evens. Seattle's momentum will be tested against their divisional foes who are hot on their heels for the AL West lead. Althought the A's have compiled an impressive win-loss tally, their dismal record at home should be noted heading into the contest.

Run Line: -1.5, +141

Total Runs: O 9.5, +113

Prediction: SEA wins, 7-5

