Mariners vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 6, MLB 2025

Ther Athletics clawed to within a game of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West pennant chase last night after scoring the 7-6 extra innings win in the series opener. Mark Kotsay's crew will attempt to win a fifth straight series tonight when the division rivals sqaure off from Sutter Health Park.
Jeffrey Springs will take the mound for the home team, aiming to turn his luck around in the hitter-friendly Triple-A ball park. Emerson Hancock gets the nod for the visitors as he looks to guide them to a fourth straight victory when leading the M's into battle.
Mariners vs. Athletics recent form and records
Seattle
The Mariners have dropped two straight since putting six wins under their belt to grab hold of the division lead. Monday's loss marked their first loss in a series opener dating back to the series against the Red Sox at the end of April.
Seattle has proven to be a lucrative investment for MLB bettors, with the 20-14 overall record equating to $352 worth of profit. The team has however only managed a .500 record on the road ($35).
Athletics
The Athletics have been one of the season's better stories. Projected to battle the Angels for the AL West dellar, they've defied expectations with 20 wins and rank among the league's biggest moneymakers to date.
Surprisingly, despite being up $362 overall, the A's have had major issues in their own ballpark. Last night's win only improved their record to 7-9 as hosts, finding them $257 in the red there.
Injuries
Seattle
- Luke Raley RF 10 Day IL - Side
- Dylan Moore 3B 10 Day IL - Hip
- George Kirby SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Logan Gilbert SP 15 Day IL - Forearm
- Gregory Santos RP 60 Day IL - Knee
- Victor Robles RF 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Ryan Bliss 2B 60 Day IL - Biceps
- Jackson Kowar RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Athletics
- Zack Gelof 2B 10 Day IL - Hand
- J.T. Ginn SP 15 Day IL - Hamstring
- Michel Otanez SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Jose Leclerc RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Brady Basso RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Ken Waldichuk SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Luis Medina SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Emerson Hancock (1-1, 6.62 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 26 hits (3 HR) & 13 ER with a 15:5 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.
- Tossed 6.0 IP of 9 hit (1 HR) & 3 ER ball with a 4:2 K/BB ratio vs. Angels last start.
- 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA & 3:4 K/BB ratio in 5.1 career IP thrown vs. the Athletics.
- 2-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 22:3 K/BB ratio in 24.2 IP on the road in 2025
Jeffrey Springs (4-3 4.98 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 32 hits (5 HR) & 19 ER with a 28:17 K/BB ratio in seven 2025 starts.
- Tossed 6.0 IP of 2 hit (0 HR) and 0 ER ball with 1:1 K/BB ratio at Texas last start.
- 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA & 30:9 K/BB ratio in 24.2 career IP thrown vs. the Mariners.
- 1-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 11:8 K/BB ratio in 15.0 IP at home in 2025.
Must-Watch Hitters
Seattle
J.P. Crawford is in the midst of a heater. Fresh off breaking Ichiro Suzuki's longstanding Mariners' record of hitting a home run on the first pitch of a game, the Mariners 30-year old shortstop will attempt to extend his 13-game hit streak after going 2-for-4 with a pair of walks last night.
Though hitless in six career at-bats against Jeffrey Springs, two of his three home runs this season have come against southpaws. While the A's lefty presents a tough matchup, Crawford's +145 and 7/1 returns at DK to record 2+ bases and hit a home run are too tempting to pass up in tonight's band box.
Athletics
It's been a slow burn for Brent Rooker to start the year only slashing .241/.308/.483/.791 with nine home runs and 18 RBIs. However, the righty finds himself in a good spot to do damage against an arm he's seen well in the past.
the Athletics' outfielder is 1-for-2 against Emerson Hancock lifetime with a home run and a walk. The M's righty owns a 10.80 ERA in night games and has been ripped by righty bats for a .561 slugging percentage and .918 OPS. Rooker is one of the more heavily favored bats to leave the yard for a reason.
Mariners vs. Athletics MLB 2025 Betting Odds
Mariners vs. Athletics expert picks and game prediction
Seattle was outplayed by the A's in last night's opener, but had numerous opportunities, leaving 22 runners on base. Expect the AL West leaders to step between the lines focused to keep their series win streak intact and jump on another lefty — much like they have over the last 14 days, batting a collective .283 with a 134 wRC+.
With the A's also doing their fair share of damage against right-handed pitching, expect runs to hit the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Per FanGraphs, the Athletics have raked righies for a .265 average and .758 OPS with a 116 wRC+ over the last two weeks. No lead will be safe, but in the end, look for the Mariners to outslug the home team and even the series.
Mariners vs. Athletics Prediction: Seattle Wins 8-6