  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 19, MLB 2025

Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 19, MLB 2025

By Ryan Burks
Modified Apr 19, 2025 14:41 GMT
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays (image credit: IMAGN)

The Seattle Mariners will look for revenge against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in Game 2 of a weekend series. Seattle is heading into this matchup with a 10-10 record, while Toronto is 12-8 through 20 games.

Ad

Both teams have plenty of star power, and there is an excellent pitching matchup scheduled to take place. Let's look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction as to how things will play out.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays prediction

Logan Gilbert is pitching today - Source: Imagn
Logan Gilbert is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Logan Gilbert will take the mound for Seattle, looking to improve on his 1-1 record and 2.38 ERA. Pitching has been a strength of the Mariners in 2025, and Gilbert should be able to slow down a powerful Blue Jays lineup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cal Raleigh is having a huge offensive season for the Mariners as he has already belted eight home runs. The Mariners struggled offensively in the series opener, but they can bounce back in a hurry.

Toronto only has 12 home runs; however, the team is hitting .255. Bo Bichette is carrying the load as the Blue Jays are still waiting for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to take off.

Veteran Jose Berrios will start for Toronto, and he has gone 1-1 with a 5.16 ERA. This is going to be a tough start for Berrios, as the Mariners will get the win.

Ad

Prediction: Seattle Mariners 5, Toronto Blue Jays 3

Mariners vs. Blue Jays odds

Money Line: Seattle Mariners -125, Toronto Blue Jays +105

Run Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+135), Blue Jays +1.5 (-160)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+105), Under 8.5 (-125)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays injuries

Seattle Mariners injury report

Matt Brash (RHP): 15-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-Day IL (Left biceps tear)

Victor Robles (RF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder dislocation)

Ad

George Kirby (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Max Scherzer (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right thumb inflammation)

Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-Day IL (Right rotator cuff surgery)

Alek Manoah (RHP): Midseason 2025 (Right UCL surgery)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays picks

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn
Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn

Toronto was able to win the series opener over Seattle, but this will be a chance for the Mariners to bounce back. When making picks for this matchup, look for Seattle to even the series.

Ad

Money Line: Seattle Mariners -125

Run Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+135)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-125)

About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications