Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 19, MLB 2025

The Seattle Mariners will look for revenge against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in Game 2 of a weekend series. Seattle is heading into this matchup with a 10-10 record, while Toronto is 12-8 through 20 games.

Both teams have plenty of star power, and there is an excellent pitching matchup scheduled to take place. Let's look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction as to how things will play out.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays prediction

Logan Gilbert is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Logan Gilbert will take the mound for Seattle, looking to improve on his 1-1 record and 2.38 ERA. Pitching has been a strength of the Mariners in 2025, and Gilbert should be able to slow down a powerful Blue Jays lineup.

Cal Raleigh is having a huge offensive season for the Mariners as he has already belted eight home runs. The Mariners struggled offensively in the series opener, but they can bounce back in a hurry.

Toronto only has 12 home runs; however, the team is hitting .255. Bo Bichette is carrying the load as the Blue Jays are still waiting for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to take off.

Veteran Jose Berrios will start for Toronto, and he has gone 1-1 with a 5.16 ERA. This is going to be a tough start for Berrios, as the Mariners will get the win.

Prediction: Seattle Mariners 5, Toronto Blue Jays 3

Mariners vs. Blue Jays odds

Money Line: Seattle Mariners -125, Toronto Blue Jays +105

Run Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+135), Blue Jays +1.5 (-160)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+105), Under 8.5 (-125)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays injuries

Seattle Mariners injury report

Matt Brash (RHP): 15-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-Day IL (Left biceps tear)

Victor Robles (RF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder dislocation)

George Kirby (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Max Scherzer (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right thumb inflammation)

Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-Day IL (Right rotator cuff surgery)

Alek Manoah (RHP): Midseason 2025 (Right UCL surgery)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays picks

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn

Toronto was able to win the series opener over Seattle, but this will be a chance for the Mariners to bounce back. When making picks for this matchup, look for Seattle to even the series.

Money Line: Seattle Mariners -125

Run Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+135)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-125)

