Mariners vs. Rangers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 2, MLB 2025

The Seattle Mariners will look to accrue a season-high five-game win streak Friday night at Globe Life Field, where they'll face the Texas Rangers for the fourth time this season. The M's busted the brooms out on their division rivals during a mid-April series at T-Mobile Park.

Bryan Woo will be gunning for a second straight win, and fourth of the year, after tossing 6.0 innings of 2 ER ball in Fenway leading Seattle to the 4-3 win over the Red Sox last time out. Texas counters with Jack Leiter who will be making his second start since returning from the IL.

Mariners vs. Rangers recent form and records

Seattle

Since getting swept at San Francisco on April 6, Dan Wilson's troops have been scorching hot for MLB bettors, amassing a 16-5 record to catapult them into the division lead of the AL West.

Winners of seven straight series since, the Mariners have banked $389 overall for, their supporters, with their 6-6 road record adding $72 to the overall return on investment.

Texas

The Rangers have received decent support from their pitching staff. The rotation ranks 11th in the quality start department, while the bullpen ranks out in the middle of the pack. Unfortunately, the offense has failed to return the favor with it ranked amongst the bottom third of the league in the most pertinent of stat categories.

The end result is a .500 record that's cost their $100-per-bet supporters $144 overall with a bulk of the deficit incurred on the road (-$432). At home however, Texas has been a winning investment, amassing an 11-6 record ($288).

Injuries

Seattle

Luke Raley RF 10 Day IL - Side

Dylan Moore 3B 10 Day IL - Hip

Matt Brash RP 15 Day IL - UCL

George Kirby SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Logan Gilbert SP 15 Day IL - Forearm

Gregory Santos RP 60 Day IL - Knee

Victor Robles RF 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Ryan Bliss 2B 60 Day IL - Biceps

Jackson Kowar RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Texas

Kyle Higashioka C 10 Day IL - Hamstring

Corey Seager SS 10 Day IL - Hamstring

Kumar Rocker SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Cody Bradford RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Jon Gray SP 60 Day IL - Wrist

Josh Sborz RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Starting Pitchers

Bryan Woo (3-1, 3.09 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 24 hits (3 HR) & 11 ER with a 30:7 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.

Tossed 6.0 IP of 3 hit (1 HR) & 2 ER ball with 8:1 K/BB ratio vs. Boston last start.

1-2 with a 6.95 ERA & 26:8 K/BB ratio in 22.0 career IP thrown vs. the Rangers.

1-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 18:4 K/BB ratio in 19.0 IP on the road in 2025

Jack Leiter (2-0 2.03 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 8 hits (0 HR) & 3 ER with a 13:5 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.

Tossed 3.1 IP of 2 hit (0 HR) and 2 ER ball with 3:4 K/BB ratio at San Francisco last start.

0-1 with a 8.00 ERA & 11:4 K/BB ratio in 9.0 career IP thrown vs. the Mariners.

1-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 4:1 K/BB ratio in 5.0 IP at home in 2025.

Must-Watch Hitters

Seattle

The Mariners peppered Jack Leiter for nine hits (3 HR) and eight earned runs the two times they opposed the right-hander last season.

The one bat that stood out the most however was Julio Rodriguez, who went 2-for-5 with both hits reaching the cheap seats. Seattle's outfielder has hit safely in four straight games making him one to target in the player prop markets this evening.

Texas

Having seen a total of 22 innings thrown at them by Bryan Woo, a number of Ranger's bats are also in play for tonight's opener. Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim, Josh Smith, and Josh Jung all have multiple hits against the right-hander.

However, it's Marcus Semien we'll hitch our wagon to tonight with the Rangers' infielder 5-for-11 lifetime against Woo with a double and home run. Most importantly, he's only struck out twice through 12 overall plate appearances.

Mariners vs. Rangers MLB 2025 Betting Odds

Friday 5/2 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Seattle Mariners -118 -1.5 +145 O 8.5 -102 Texas Rangers -102 +1.5 -175 U 8.5 -118

Mariners vs. Rangers expert picks and game prediction

With Texas sliding in the standings and Seattle surging, there's little reason to buck the trend in tonight's series opener. While Jack Leiter may show improvement, it's fair to question if the Rangers' offense can solve a locked-in Bryan Woo.

DraftKings Sportsbook isn't fully valuing Seattle's current form, as shown by the short money line price. Grab even more value by backing the M's on the run-line—Seattle is 17-13 and up $449 against it.

Mariners vs. Rangers Prediction: Seattle Wins 6-2

