Mariners vs. Rangers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 28, 2025

American League West Division rivals meet up again on Saturday when the Seattle Mariners visit the Texas Rangers. Seattle won the series opener 7-6, and they are now trying to win the series outright.

The Mariners come into this game with a 42-39 record, while the Rangers are now sitting at 40-42 on the year. Here is a look at the odds for Game 2, and predictions regarding how the game will play out.

Mariners vs. Rangers prediction

Bryan Woo is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Cal Raleigh of the Seatlle Mariners has been a superstar so far this season, belting 32 home runs and driving in 69 runs. The rest of the Mariners team has been inconsistent on offense, but their biggest star is setting the tone.

Bryan Woo is going to start for the Mariners on Saturday, and he has pitched extremely well this season. Woo has gone 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA, and he should have another great start in this matchup.

The Rangers will have young Kumar Rocker taking the ball in Game 2 of the series, and he is 3-4 with a 6.68 ERA this season. Rocker has shown flashes of being great, but he needs to find consistency.

Texas needs a big day from the offense in Game 2, and they are capable of getting that done. Look for the Rangers to find just enough offense to even up the series with a win.

Prediction: Seattle Mariners 4, Texas Rangers 3

Mariners vs. Rangers odds

Money Line: Seattle Mariners -150, Texas Rangers +125

Run Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+120), Rangers +1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120), Under 7.5 (EVEN)

Mariners vs. Rangers injuries

Seattle Mariners injury report

Bryce Miller (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Victor Robles (RF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder dislocation)

Collin Snider (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right forearm flexor strain)

Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-Day IL (Left biceps tear)

Texas Rangers injury report

Wyatt Langford (OF): 15-Day IL (Mild left oblique strain)

Cody Bradford (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow surgery)

Jon Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right wrist fracture)

Jake Burger (1B): 10-Day IL (Left side tightness)

Josh Sborz (RHP): 60-Day IL (Shoulder debridement surgery)

Tyler Mahle (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder fatigue)

Mariners vs. Rangers picks

This is going to be another competitive game, but taking the Rangers is the way to go in this matchup.

Money Line: Texas Rangers +125

Run Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (EVEN)

