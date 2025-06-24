Mariners vs. Twins: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 24, 2025

The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins will continue their four-game series on Tuesday at Target Field, with the road team up 1-0. Seattle picked up a huge 11-2 win in the series opener, leaving Minnesota searching for answers.

The Mariners improved to 40-37, while the Twins have a 37-41 record. Odds for Game 2 are out, and let's look at some predictions.

Mariners vs. Twins prediction

Luis Castillo is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Seattle Mariners will have veteran Luis Castillo on the mound, but he hasn't been dominant this season. He has gone just 4-5, but with a respectable 3.38 ERA.

Catcher Cal Raleigh is having a massive season at the plate for Seattle, leading leads the American League with 32 home runs, along with 68 RBIs. Seattle has more power in the lineup, but everything starts with Raleigh.

Byron Buxton is doing what he can to lead the offense for Minnesota, as he has 17 home runs and 47 RBIs. The rest of the Twins lineup hasn't been performing, and that has to change.

Chris Paddack will start for the Twins on Tuesday, with a 3-6 record and a 4.48 ERA. Minnesota will be more competitive in Game 2; however, the Mariners will get another win.

Prediction: Seattle Mariners 4, Minnesota Twins 3

Mariners vs. Twins odds

Money line: Seattle Mariners -105, Minnesota Twins -115

Run spread: Mariners -1.5 (+160), Twins +1.5 (-190)

Total runs: Over 8.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)

Mariners vs. Twins injuries

Seattle Mariners injury report

Bryce Miller (RHP): 15-day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Victor Robles (RF): 10-day IL (Left shoulder dislocation)

Collin Snider (RHP): 15-day IL (Right forearm flexor strain)

Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (Left biceps tear)

Minnesota Twins injury report

Willi Castro (2B): Day-to-day (Right wrist soreness)

Royce Lewis (3B): 10-day IL (Left hamstring strain)

Luke Keaschall (2B): 60-day IL (Right forearm fracture)

Erasmo Rodriguez (RHP): July (Right shoulder strain)

Zebby Matthews (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder strain)

Mariners vs. Twins picks

Seattle dominated the series opener, but expect a closer game on Tuesday. The Mariners should still be the team to watch when making picks for this matchup.

Money line: Seattle Mariners -105

Run spread: Minnesota Twins +1.5 (-190)

Total runs: Under 8.5 (-110)

