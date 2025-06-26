Mariners vs. Twins: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 26, 2025

The Minnesota Twins are looking to end their four-game series against the Seattle Mariners on a high note at home. After dropping the first two matches, Minnesota rallied back during Wednesday's Game 3 as starter Joe Ryan and the bullpen limited the Mariners' offense to three base hits.
Simeon Woods Richardson is scheduled to be deployed by skipper Rocco Baldelli for the series-closer. The 24-year-old holds a 2-4 record with a 5.06 ERA across 10 starts this season. Meanwhile, the Mariners will start Emerson Hancock in hopes of claiming the series victory on the road. Hancock has a 3-3 card and a 5.43 ERA across 13 starts.
Mariners vs. Twins recent form and records
It has been a less-than-ideal few weeks for Rocco Baldelli's men. Minnesota has only won two of its last 10 games, leading to a disappointing 38-42 record after being on the heels of the division-leading Tigers for a majority of the campaign.
The Mariners, on the other hand, have posted a 41-38 record, which is the second-best in the American League West. Dan Wilson's team currently trails the Astros by 5.5 games but remains within the wild card spots.
Mariners vs. Twins odds
Money Line: SEA (+104), MIN (-114)
Run Spread: SEA -1.5 (+156), MIN +1.5 (-192)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-120), U 8.5 (+101)
Mariners vs. Cubs injuries
SEA injury report
- Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (biceps)
- Victor Robles (RF): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Bryce Miller (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Gregory Santos (RP): 60-day IL (knee)
- Collin Snider (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)
MIN injury report
- Royce Lewis (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Luke Keaschall (2B): 60-day IL (forearm)
- Zebby Matthews (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Pablo Lopez (SP): 60-day IL (teres major)
Mariners vs. Twins projected lineup
SEA projected lineup
- J.P. Crawford (SS)
- Julio Rodriguez (CF)
- Cal Raleigh (C)
- Jorge Polanco (DH)
- Randy Arozarena (LF)
- Luke Raley (1B)
- Dominic Canzone (RF)
- Ben Williamson (3B)
- Cole Young (2B)
- Emerson Hancock (SP, 3-3 | 5.43 ERA | 50 K)
MIN projected lineup
- Byron Buxton (CF)
- Matt Wallner (RF)
- Willi Castro (LF)
- Trevor Larnach (DH)
- Ty France (1B)
- Carlos Correa (SS)
- Kody Clemens (2B)
- Ryan Jeffers (C)
- Brooks Lee (3B)
- Simeon Woods Richardson (SP, 2-4 | 5.06 ERA | 46 K)
Mariners vs. Twins picks and game prediction
With either pitchers having less-than-ideal campaigns, the Mariners have the slight edge in terms of momentum. If they can hound Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson from the get-go, the Mariners should comfortably take the series victory in the Twin Cities.
Run Line: SEA -1.5 (+156)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-120)
Prediction: SEA wins, 6-4