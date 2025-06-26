Mariners vs. Twins: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 26, 2025

The Minnesota Twins are looking to end their four-game series against the Seattle Mariners on a high note at home. After dropping the first two matches, Minnesota rallied back during Wednesday's Game 3 as starter Joe Ryan and the bullpen limited the Mariners' offense to three base hits.

Simeon Woods Richardson is scheduled to be deployed by skipper Rocco Baldelli for the series-closer. The 24-year-old holds a 2-4 record with a 5.06 ERA across 10 starts this season. Meanwhile, the Mariners will start Emerson Hancock in hopes of claiming the series victory on the road. Hancock has a 3-3 card and a 5.43 ERA across 13 starts.

Mariners vs. Twins recent form and records

It has been a less-than-ideal few weeks for Rocco Baldelli's men. Minnesota has only won two of its last 10 games, leading to a disappointing 38-42 record after being on the heels of the division-leading Tigers for a majority of the campaign.

The Mariners, on the other hand, have posted a 41-38 record, which is the second-best in the American League West. Dan Wilson's team currently trails the Astros by 5.5 games but remains within the wild card spots.

Mariners vs. Twins odds

Money Line: SEA (+104), MIN (-114)

Run Spread: SEA -1.5 (+156), MIN +1.5 (-192)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-120), U 8.5 (+101)

Mariners vs. Cubs injuries

SEA injury report

Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (biceps)

Victor Robles (RF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Bryce Miller (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Gregory Santos (RP): 60-day IL (knee)

Collin Snider (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)

MIN injury report

Royce Lewis (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Luke Keaschall (2B): 60-day IL (forearm)

Zebby Matthews (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Pablo Lopez (SP): 60-day IL (teres major)

Mariners vs. Twins projected lineup

SEA projected lineup

J.P. Crawford (SS)

Julio Rodriguez (CF)

Cal Raleigh (C)

Jorge Polanco (DH)

Randy Arozarena (LF)

Luke Raley (1B)

Dominic Canzone (RF)

Ben Williamson (3B)

Cole Young (2B)

Emerson Hancock (SP, 3-3 | 5.43 ERA | 50 K)

MIN projected lineup

Byron Buxton (CF)

Matt Wallner (RF)

Willi Castro (LF)

Trevor Larnach (DH)

Ty France (1B)

Carlos Correa (SS)

Kody Clemens (2B)

Ryan Jeffers (C)

Brooks Lee (3B)

Simeon Woods Richardson (SP, 2-4 | 5.06 ERA | 46 K)

Mariners vs. Twins picks and game prediction

With either pitchers having less-than-ideal campaigns, the Mariners have the slight edge in terms of momentum. If they can hound Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson from the get-go, the Mariners should comfortably take the series victory in the Twin Cities.

Run Line: SEA -1.5 (+156)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-120)

Prediction: SEA wins, 6-4

