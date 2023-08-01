Mark Canha, a seasoned outfielder, was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the New York Mets' ongoing roster purge. The Brewers sent right-handed pitching prospect Justin Jarvis to New York in exchange for the 34-year-old veteran.

Marci Canha, Mark's wife, struggled with conflicting feelings after the outfielder's trade from the Mets to the Brewers. She had a great time with the Mets, and leaving New York broke her heart. She wrote:

"Man, I am so sad to leave New York".

Canha has had a somewhat down year as the nine-year pro has struggled to perform at the level that Mets fans have come to expect. The outfielder has six home runs, 29 RBIs and seven stolen bases through 89 games this season.

It became evident that the New York Mets were eager to offload some veterans as Tuesday's trade deadline drew nearer. While some of their best pitchers received most of the attention, Mark Canha was reportedly a target for trade by several contending teams hoping to improve their outfield depth.

Mark Canha's trade to Brewers

On Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers made another attempt to improve their lineup in preparation for their NL Central title defense. Their plan came into action by acquiring outfielder Mark Canha, the latest seasoned player to be sold by the underwhelming New York Mets.

Justin Jarvis, a pitcher from the minors, was transferred by Milwaukee to the Mets. The Mets, who began the season with the largest payroll in league history at $355 million, have been among the most active sellers prior to Tuesday's trade deadline.

The 34-year-old Canha, who has also played right field, first base, designated hitter and third base, has seen his playing time in left field this season go to Tommy Pham. Canha's versatility to play all three outfield positions, first base and right field, would likely be his preferred position in Milwaukee.