Mark McGwire belts a 533-foot home run on this day in history: Recapping 5 of Big Mac's farthest home runs

Mark McGwire is one of the best power hitters of all time. The 12-time All-Star hit 583 home runs in his career, most notably belting 70 during the 1998 season, breaking Roger Maris's record.

On this day in baseball history in 1997, McGwire and the Oakland Athletics were playing the Cleveland Indians at Jacobs Field. The power-hitting first baseman came up to the plate and belted one off the Cleveland Scoreboard in left field.

This is no doubt one of the longest home runs you will ever see. McGwire was known throughout his career for hitting towering majestic home runs. With this being the 25th anniversary of the famous home run, this article will look at five of the farthest home runs of Big Mac's career.

Mark McGwires 5 farthest home runs

5. July 17, 1998, Big Mac hits one in the upper deck at Busch Stadium

The first home run on this list came in McGwire's historic 1998 season. The St. Louis Cardinals played the Los Angeles Dodgers at home and Big Mac put on a show with a towering home run going 511 feet.

#4. May 12, 1998, McGwire hits another in the upper deck

The second home run is also from the 1998 season. This one took place at the start of the season as the Cardinals were facing the New York Mets. The ball landed in the upper deck going 527 feet. Watch this insane home run by Big Mac.

#3. April 30, 1997, McGwire hits the Cleveland scoreboard going 533 feet

The third longest home run is the aformentioned home run at Jacobs Field. You have already seen it once, but it's worth watching again.

#2. June 24, 1997, Big Mac hit a towering 538 foot home run off the Big Unit

McGwire's second-farthest home run of his career came in 1997 with the Oakland Athletics. This home run was off Hall-of-Famer Randy Johnson and it may be the most impressive one he has ever hit. Johnson allowed just 20 home runs in 218 innings that year.

#1. May 16, 1998, 545 feet: Longest in Busch Stadium History

The farthest home run of Big Mac's career came in 1998. This was the farthest home run ever hit at the Old Busch Stadium.

If you want to see more McGwire home runs, watch this compilation of all 70 home runs hit during his record-setting 1998 season.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach