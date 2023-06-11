Mark Teixeira once called Carlos Beltran, the Mets manager at the time, a cheat after his name was included in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. After Beltran was mentioned in MLB's report on the Astros cheating incident, Mark claimed that the Mets must fire Beltran as a manager.

Teixeira had said the Mets should release Beltran as a manager, just as the Red Sox fired Alex Cora and the Astros let A.J. Hinch go. The only player mentioned in MLB's report was Beltran. Due to their cooperation with the investigation, none of the other players there at the time faced punishment.

Teixeira said, “The New York Mets are in an impossible situation. There’s no way Carlos Beltran – especially in the pressure cooker of New York – there’s no way he can be the manager of the Mets."

Mark Teixeira has established himself at ESPN as a respectable analyst. He was one of the best first basemen of his period and one of the greatest New York Yankees of the past 20 years.

Life of Mark Teixeira

Mark Teixeira received numerous honors throughout his lengthy career in the major leagues. Prizes for five Gold Gloves. Awards for three Silver Sluggers, one of which was from the World Series.

Teixeira then sensed that something was still missing in his career. He closed that gap in his CV when he received a degree in business administration from Georgia Tech, more than 20 years after he quit school to play professional baseball.

Before being selected No. 5 overall by the Texas Rangers in 2001, Teixeira spent three seasons playing for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He became one of the country's top college players and met the woman who would become his wife.

Two years later, he was promoted to the MLB. He began a 14-year career that featured three All-Star Game appearances, nine seasons with 30 or more home runs, eight seasons with at least 100 RBIs, and a 2009 World Series championship with the New York Yankees.

After his playing career ended in 2016, he transitioned into broadcasting and spent four years as an ESPN analyst. He also dabbled in real estate and investing, much of it focused on redeveloping Atlanta's west side neighborhoods.

