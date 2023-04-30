Former MLB star Mark Teixeira once spoke about former Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones' love-hate relationship with teams in the Big Apple.

In 2018, praising Jones' ability to stir up animosity with fans in New York, Teixeira said:

"I'm not sure how planned all that was, but once it started happening, I think he actually enjoyed it. He enjoyed being the guy who said dumb things in New York to make New York people not like him. You kind of become who the public thinks you are.

"In New York, he was that [Mets] killer and the country boy who didn't belong in the city. He was like, 'Yeah, that's cool. I like that. When we go to New York, I'm going to piss people off.'"

It was also believed that the tougher the environment, the better Jones did.

It is only natural that Jones' debut big league home run came on May 9, 1995 at Shea Stadium in the ninth inning against New York Mets reliever Josias Manzanillo.

Jones' career slash line at Shea Stadium was.313/.407/.557, and his 19 home runs there were a personal best for a neutral field.

Shea was the name given to Jones and Sharon's son in 2004. Tom Glavine said:

"For him, Shea Stadium was one of those ballparks where he could do no wrong. He grew into the hatred from the New York fan up there."

Chipper Jones served as an ESPN analyst in 2020. Mark Teixeira spoke about ESPN's hiring of Jones:

"Will bring a whole new insight into people's living rooms."

Jones was one of the all-time greats at hitting from both sides of the plate during his 19-year major league baseball career.

Chipper Jones opened up about his personal life in autobiography "Ballplayer"

In his autobiography, "Ballplayer," Chipper Jones discussed a wide range of topics.

These included the extramarital affairs that all but ended his first marriage, his thoughts on John Rocker and Barry Bonds, and where he went the evening before Game 1 of the 1995 World Series.

When he told his parents about his affairs, his mother responded:

“We raised you better than that.”

Jones was honest about his shortcomings and regretful of his mistakes and his actions.

