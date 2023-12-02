Martin Maldonado Free Agency: Top 5 destinations for in-demand veteran catcher explored 

Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado has entered the MLB market as a free agent and has already attracted interest from more than one suitor in the major leagues. The Puerto Rican has spent the last six years in Houston and is a valuable addition to any team in the MLB. He is a former World Series champion with a wealth of experience who can play a backup role to a talented youngster, a role several teams are looking for.

Here is a look at the top five possible destinations for Martin Maldonado over the course of the winter:

1. Houston Astros

Despite having a low offensive output in his six years with the Astros, Maldonado has worked well with pitchers defensively and could be valuable in a mentor role. This is ideal as the Astros have already named Yainer Diaz their first choice for 2024 and the veteran could be a valuable backup to help the youngster.

2. San Diego Padres

The Padres are in a similar spot after a breakthrough 2023 season from Luis Campusano and their decision to non-tender veteran Austin Nola. Campusano will be expected to be the first choice and Maldonado could provide valuable cover.

3. Chicago White Sox

The White Sox also have a young star in Korey Lee, who is no stranger to Maldonado. However, Lee is yet to live up to his potential and Chicago could offer a bigger role to the veteran.

4. Miami Marlins

Things are even more open with the Marlins as they are yet to finalize a first-choice catcher for next year. They will undoubtedly have to make a move and Maldonado will be an attractive option.

5. Dark Horse

The MLB free agency market is never short of surprises and every year brings us several of them. Hence, there could very well be a new suitor in a matter of hours as the market continuously changes.

Where will Martin Maldonado land?

The 2023 MLB season saw Martin Maldonado and Yainer Diaz compete for the first-choice catcher role in the Houston Astros roster. That has now been settled after manager Dana Brown made his decision to go with Diaz. However, while his era as the first choice may be over, will Maldonado continue as the reserve in Houston?

Maldonado's value and composure behind the plate is unquestionable but his lack of offensive numbers makes him likely to be a reserve choice wherever he lands. The Chicago White Sox currently seem most eager to secure the 37-year-old's services for next year.

