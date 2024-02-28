Matt Chapman Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for star 3B following Cubs' Cody Bellinger deal

Matt Chapman is one of the few top free agents remaining on the market. With Cody Bellinger re-signing for the Chicago Cubs, the Chapman sweepstakes could heat up.

Chapman is a Scott Boras client, and a deal for him isn't going to be cheap. But with opening day fast approaching, Chapman’s options are getting more limited by the day.

He may eventually need to settle for a deal on lesser terms, like Bellinger did. Given the current landscape of the market, here are three possible landing spots currently for Chapman.

3 potential landing spots for Matt Chapman following Cody Bellinger’s Cubs deal

Toronto Blue Jays

Matt Chapman’s former team is still interested in acquiring him. The Blue Jays haven’t made many changes to improve their roster this offseason.

The team added infielder Justin Turner but that doesn’t reduce the chances of getting Chapman since he can still play as designated hitter.

Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are also rumored to add Matt Chapman to their roster specifically to fill the third base position. Their current options for the third base are Luis Urias and Josh Rojas both of whom didn’t perform well in the previous seasons.

Despite Chapman’s last year struggles he has a better track record and can still perform at a higher level compared to Urias and Rojas. However, one thing that can limit the chances of a deal between the two parties is the team’s payroll constraints.

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly still exploring the free agency market, with their main targets being Blake Snell and Matt Chapman. The All-Star 3B has been connected with the Giants throughout the offseason.

Despite them already having J.D. Davis at third base, the club can still add Chapman to bolster their squad. The franchise has several young players and adding Matt Chapman can provide both offensive firepower and defensive reliability to their lineup.

