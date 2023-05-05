Matt Harvey dating history: Exes, girlfriends, and relationships

Matt Harvey announced his retirement on Friday (May 5) after playing 10 seasons in the MLB. The pitcher spent six seasons with the New York Mets before having one-year stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles.

While Harvey may have not won a World Series during his career, the 34-year-old made headlines with his dating life during his time in the league.

A look at the past relationships of former MLB star Matt Harvey

Anne Vyalitsyna

Matt Harvey (R) and Anne Vyalitsyna

Matt Harvey began dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne Vyalitsyna in 2013 during his breakout season with the New York Mets. He met her at a New York Rangers game but the couple broke after eight months in early 2014.

Ania Cywinska

Matt Harvey (L) and Ania Cywinska

In 2015, Harvey began dating Polish model Ania Cywinska. However, the pair separated less than a year into their relationship. More bad fortune followed Harvey later that year when his Mets side lost the World Series to the Kansas City Royals at the final hurdle.

Asha Leo

Matt Harvey briefly dated Asha Leo

Matt Harvey briefly dated Asha Leo in the spring of 2014. The two were often spotted in attendance for basketball and hockey games. However, their relationship ended in the summer.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima (L) and Matt Harvey

Adriana Lima and Matt Harvey were spotted kissing at a diner in March 2014, sparking relationship rumors. However, their relationship fizzled out when Lima got back together with her ex-boyfriend Julian Edelman a few months later.

He has also been linked with a few other models including Lo Bosworth, Devon Windsor, Shannon Rusbuldt and Ashley Haas in the past. However, there were no confirmed reports that the All-Star actually dated them.

As of May 2023, Harvey is single but it remains to be seen whether he will get back to the dating pool now that he's drawn curtains on his MLB career.

