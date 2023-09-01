Matt Harvey's career pivot from MLB to Real Estate: The shocking fall of former Mets star linked to Tyler Skaggs' tragic drug overdose

Former Mets pitcher Matt Harvey had to step down from his MLB career recently following a suspension related to drug abuse. He has started his new journey as a managing director in a real estate firm named Newmark. He manages the company’s multifamily debt origination and advisory unit.

The company he is working with is one of the world’s largest commercial real estate brokerages and service firms. He could land in this position only due to his contact with long-term New York Mets fan Anthony Orso, who is the president of Capital Markets Strategies.

Matt Harvey was suspended from MLB for 60 games in May 2022, on the grounds of distributing a banned substance of abuse. He had testified in the federal trial regarding the tragic death of Tyler Skaggs who passed away due to substance overdose. Harvey had handed over Percocet pills to Skaggs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Furthermore, he admitted that he used to use cocaine regularly while he was playing for the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Mets. He confessed that he took Percocet during his stint with the Angels.

Harvey had helped the Mets make their way to the World Series in 2015, which was their first fall Classic since they lost to the New York Yankees in 2000.

Mets also came out defeated against the Kansas City Royals in 2015 and Harvey also lost his ace pitching position owing to injuries and the MLB suspension.

Harvey’s last appearance in MLB was in 2021. He had pitched for four teams following his tenure with the Mets that ended in 2018.

Matt Harvey’s Real Estate career became a barrier between his former girlfriend Monika Clarke and him

Matt Harvey might be a successful in his real estate career but he has failed to keep up with his personal relationships. His relationship with Australian model Monika Clarke came to an end recently.

There is news that Harvey’s career shift caused problems within the couple which eventually led to the demise of the relationship.