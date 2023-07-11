Max Clark's girlfriend, Kayli Farmer, is incredibly pleased with her boyfriend after the 2023 MLB draft. Kayli shared a photo of herself and Max on Instagram. The Detroit Tigers picked outfielder Max from Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Indiana, with the third pick.

Kayli wrote:

"So incredibly proud of you. Can’t wait to be a part of this crazy journey with you. I love you"

Clark has been the highest-drafted player from Indiana after Bryan Bullington (Ball State) was chosen first overall in 2002. Before Clark, the top player from Indiana to be selected right out of high school was Pat Underwood, who was chosen No. 2 by Detroit in 1976.

Max Clark as a player

Max Clark was one of the most highly anticipated prospects out of high school for the 2023 MLB draft. He possesses extraordinary five-tool potential.

He was the first non-LSU player to be chosen in the draft and was also predicted by some to be the first pick. Before Clark played a single high school baseball inning, he was projected as a first-round pick. He was ranked first or second in the class of 2023 by the majority of publications.

While he did end up being a top three pick, he will probably send the next few years in the minor leagues, improving his game until he is fit to make his MLB debut.

Clark hit .646 in 28 games as a senior at Franklin, compiling nine doubles, five triples, six home runs, 52 walks and five strikeouts. He also swiped 35 bases. Due to his accomplishments, he was named the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year.

