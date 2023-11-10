"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random" - Vanessa Hudgens shares her first encounter with soon-to-be husband, Tucker

High School Musical actress and the girlfriend of baseball shortstop Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens, has a special relationship with meditation and places a high priority on her practice. The actress mentioned that she met Cole in a Zoom meditation group.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," she told ET. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

In response to the question of what connected them, Hudgens remarked:

"He's just kind of perfect for me."

Vanessa Hudgens and Tucker were first linked in November, when they were photographed in Los Angeles hugging and holding hands. On Valentine's Day, Hudgens posted a lovely snapshot of the couple kissing on Instagram, confirming their dating.

Hudgens achieved great popularity in mainstream culture after starring as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series. Hudgens signed a recording contract with Hollywood Records after the first movie's popularity, and she went on to release two studio albums with the label, V and Identified.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's wedding preparations

The 34-year-old actress is engaged to baseball pitcher Cole Tucker, who is currently a free agent. These days, she talks about her wedding a lot and reportedly acknowledges that organizing a wedding is an insane undertaking.

“It’s wild,” Vanessa shared. “It’s crazy, the industry of weddings.” She called the overwhelming process “kind of mind-blowing.”

The actress disclosed that another of her closest friends is getting married. And while she was walking through everything, Vanessa recalls,

"I was like, 'My God, dresses are so expensive.' It's insane."

Love a theme night. Can you guess what it was? - vanessahudgens

Vanessa Hudgens recently threw a funeral-themed bachelorette party as she prepared to marry baseball player Cole Tucker. For the event, Hudgens chose a white silk-and-lace bridal gown with a ruffled bodice and a V-shaped neckline.

She completed her ensemble with a silver headdress embellished with stars, white mesh gloves, and a short veil bearing the words "VH♥️CT."