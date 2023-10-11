Megan Rapinoe throws ceremonial first pitch at Seattle Mariners game after drawing curtains on her illustrious soccer career.

Megan Rapinoe returned to the pitch a few days after playing her final match to throw the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game. It wasn't her first time doing so; she previously threw the first pitch for the same team in 2015.

Seattle Mariners of the MLB played against Texas Rangers at the T-Mobile Park situated in Seattle. The home team won three on two runs from the Rangers.

Megan was snapped throwing the first pitch at the match and the photo was posted by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of MLB Life.

Later, the official X handle (formerly Twitter) account of the Seattle Mariners also posted a picture of the player in action.

The two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion recently decided to play her last game against the Washington Spirit and retire from her illustrious days as a soccer player. The 38-year-old player ended her last game with a 2-0 score against the opponent team.

Some highlights from Megan Rapinoe’s life

Rapinoe is a star player with my accreditations to her name. She is also an advocate of the LGBTQ+ community. In the hope of helping others. Megan opened up to ‘Out magazine’ about her sexuality and revealed that she is homosexual. In her successful career, Megan has played as a midfielder and also as a winger or attacking midfielder at times owing to her fancy footwork.

The football star is renowned not only for her on-field achievements but also for making history off the field. In 2018, she and her partner, Sue Bird, became the first same-sex couple to grace the cover of ESPN's body issue, featuring tasteful nude and semi-nude portraits of athletes and celebrities.