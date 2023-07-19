Jim Edmonds, a former MLB player, was married to Meghan King. After five years of marriage and a public adultery scandal, the couple separated in 2019. They fought over custody of their children, twin boys Hart and Hayes, and daughter Aspen.

During the custody battle, King once questioned Edmonds' parenting skills.

In March 2023, Meghan said in RHOC, "I think it's wonderful that my children's father wants to be in their life 50 percent of the time. Is he capable? We'll find out in the courts and I have full faith in the courts. Look at me, do I look like I’m worried? Do I look like I’m scared?"

After they broke up, King continued to date and shared some of the brief relationships on social media before being married again, this time to an attorney named Cuffe Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden.

The couple's romance developed quickly. They met on a dating app and were wed in October after only a few months of dating. Two months later, however, the couple made their split official.

Jim Edmonds slammed Meghan King for using their son's condition to attract media attention

Jim Edmonds is a former MLB player. From 1993 to 2010, he played for the California/Anaheim Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds.

Even after their divorce, the relationship between ex-MLB player Jim Edmonds and his ex-wife Meghan King was never easy.

Jim and Meghan have a daughter named Aspen as well as twin sons named Hart and Hayes. In October 2020, King disclosed that Hart had also received a diagnosis of cerebral palsy.

However, despite having periventricular leukomalacia, according to Edmonds, Hart never had a formal diagnosis of cerebral palsy. Edmonds exposed Meghan's deceptive methods used to undermine her son's medical situation.

Edmonds also mentioned that King's love life was something that bothered him. King dated people including Trevor Colhoun, Mike Johnson, and Will Roos. She also briefly wed President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Owens.

