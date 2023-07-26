American TV personality Meghan King gave a perfect comeback to trollers for roasting her over her divorce from former MLB star Jim Edmonds. It has been a year since the couple separated. However, fans still troll her for relationship issues with Edmonds.

King opened up about her public divorce experience and talked about her nose's bulbous tip being removed when she had an implant exchange, which acted as her coping mechanism. She described this experience in an Instagram post, in which she says:

"It’s almost been a year since Dr Niccole at @cosmeticare_ waved his magic wand (scalpel?) and I woke up transformed. After going through a public divorce I gave myself a gift I’d always wanted. I only got the bulbous tip removed off my nose while I was undergoing an implant exchange, but these things take time."

Her caption further reads:

"When I look in the mirror I feel beautiful. Thank you Dr Niccole and the rest of the team. I used to live on Balboa Island now I look for any excuse to go back, and a lil nip here, tuck there, or prick every now and then is a good enough reason for me! Happy one year anniversary to me!"

However, when one of the trolls commented on the post, asking what the divorce had to do with her cosmetic surgery, she finally shut down all naysayers and replied:

"It sucked the life out of me in every way possible, so I did something big just for me"

Meghan King's reply to the trollers

After being married for five years, Jim and Meghan announced their divorce in June 2019. The two widely traded parties have made and refuted allegations regarding their relationship and parenting following their divorce. In 2021, the divorce became legally final.

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' relationship

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King, a former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, met for the first time in 2013. 2014 They exchanged vows in a grand ceremony in St. Louis, Missouri.

The pair separated in 2019 after five years of marriage and a public adultery scandal. However, their twin boys Hart and Hayes, and their daughter Aspen were the subject of a custody dispute.

Following their split, Meghan King went on several more dates. She posted photos of some of the fleeting romances to social media before getting married again, this time to an attorney named Cuffe Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden.