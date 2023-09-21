On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll stole his 50th base of the year, hit his 25th home run, and made a wonderful, running defensive play to catch a line shot in left field to seal Arizona Dbacks' 7-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Corbin Carroll is the first rookie in MLB history with 25 HR and 50 SB 👏 -espn

Just another day in one of the most successful rookie campaigns in baseball history. The Diamondbacks won their sixth straight game thanks to Carroll's four hits, including a solo home run, Merrill Kelly's 6 2/3 good innings, and Carroll's performance. For the second of three NL wild-card spots, Arizona sits one game ahead of the Chicago Cubs.

It's been quite a season for @Dbacks Corbin Carroll... - Steve Gilbert, MLB

“It's fun, man. I'm glad and I'm honored to be on the same team with him," Right-handed veteran D-back Merrill Kelly remarked on Carroll's game. "[He] just causes absolute chaos. Not only in the batter's box, but if he gets on, you know something good is gonna happen."

Carroll, 23, is only interested in how his personal performance helps his club secure a postseason trip for the first time since 2017.

Corbin Carroll's baseball career

Carroll was chosen by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. He signed a $3.7 million deal and was assigned to the Arizona League Diamondbacks. Carroll did not participate in a minor league game in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic-related cancellation of the minor league season.

Carroll's 2022 campaign got underway with the Amarillo Sod Poodles. In 2022, he batted for three teams in the lower leagues. In 362 at-bats for a slash line of .307/.425/.611, 24 home runs, and 31 steals in 36 attempts. On August 29, 2022, the Diamondbacks promoted Carroll to the majors.

He played left field in 2022 for Arizona, batting .260/.330/.500 in 104 at-bats, and was the seventh-youngest player in the NL. Carroll and the Diamondbacks agreed to an eight-year, $111 million contract deal on March 11, 2023. Carroll made his first-ever All-Star appearance in the 2023 All-Star Game, which may be his first of many.