On Oct. 1, the New York Mets hired David Stearns as President of Baseball Operations. Only 38, Stearns is seen as a youtful breath of fresh air for one of MLB's most ailing clubs.

The Mets are in the midst of picking up the pieces after their disastrous showing in the 2023 season. Now, the highest eschelons of management have indicated that the search for a new manager will come from outside the organization.

In 2023, the Mets posted a record of 75-87, giving them the eighth-worst record in the league, and placing them fourth out of five teams in the NL East. As the team with the largest payroll in baseball, the result represents a massive embarassement.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, David Stearns and billionaire owner Steve Cohen are looking at recruiting their next manager from outside the club. Manager Buck Showalter, who managed the New York Mets since 2022, departed after the end of the regular season.

Stearns, the former GM of the Milwaukee Brewers has a tall task in front of him. After the disastrous campaign, fans in Queens are calling for big changes. Already, GM Billy Eppler has resigned, leaving more questions than answers for the team. Already, Stearns has named former Mets star Carlos Beltran as a possible replacement for Eppler.

The Mets inked pitching aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to record-setting contracts in 2021 and 2022 respectively. However, both arms were dealt at the trade deadline. To add insult to injury, both their new teams, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, are currently facing off in the 2023 ALCS.

A delicate balancing act lies ahead for David Stearns and the Mets

In addition to being left with the skeletal remains of the Eppler era on the roster, Stearns must now choose the next generation of decision-makers. With fans still fuming about the result this season, a poor choice could have some big ramifications before the 2024 season even begins. Determining the next GM and manager is the biggest decision that Stearns will make in his new capacity, and the margin for error could not be more pronounced.