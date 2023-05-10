New York Mets manager Buck Showalter was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds for arguing a call with the umpire. It marked the first time that the veteran manager has been ejected from a game since joining the Mets in December 2021.

The incident occured in the bottom of the fifth innings when Wil Myers appeared to block Francisco Lindor's glove, thereby interfering with a live ball.

The game eventually ended in a painful 7-6 loss for the Mets and fans took the opportunity to show their displeasure on Twitter:

SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter has been ejected for the first time as Mets manager.



He was arguing Wil Myers interfered with a live ball hit in play Buck Showalter has been ejected for the first time as Mets manager.He was arguing Wil Myers interfered with a live ball hit in play https://t.co/q2rpmYqn6S

Ethan Hulett🏆 @HulettEthan @SNYtv Old man having to fire up a bunch of athletes to wanna play hard. Sad. @SNYtv Old man having to fire up a bunch of athletes to wanna play hard. Sad.

Kevin 🇨🇴 @Kevthemanz95 @SNYtv He should’ve done this a long time ago, at least he let it all out. It’s frustration all around.. this team does need soul searching… there’s no fight, no grit… but how can there be any change if the pitching and hitting is this bad. @SNYtv He should’ve done this a long time ago, at least he let it all out. It’s frustration all around.. this team does need soul searching… there’s no fight, no grit… but how can there be any change if the pitching and hitting is this bad.

Donnie @DonnieB35 @SNYtv Good for Buck. This team is gutless and the guy who built it needs to be fired @SNYtv Good for Buck. This team is gutless and the guy who built it needs to be fired

lauren @pebbleas @SNYtv Buck was right. Empires are just as bad as NFL refs @SNYtv Buck was right. Empires are just as bad as NFL refs

Diamond-Man @Dispencer15 @SNYtv Good to see him standing up for the team like that @SNYtv Good to see him standing up for the team like that

BMANOG @brennan_og @SNYtv Good for him the team really needed that @SNYtv Good for him the team really needed that

Mets Land USA @yametsparody @SNYtv Cost us the game. Im very glad buck got tossed. It was worth it. Struggling team, thats call is a sting @SNYtv Cost us the game. Im very glad buck got tossed. It was worth it. Struggling team, thats call is a sting

Buck Showalter needs to get the Mets firing again

Buck Showalter is a veteran manager in the MLB, having managed five major league teams in his 30-year career.

He joined the Mets prior to the 2022 season and had an impressive campaign. Under Showalter, the Mets had their first 100-win season since 1988, going on to lose to the Atlanta Braves.

His second season has been quite the opposite, with the Mets struggling to find any momentum in first few weeks of the season. Showalter has been unable to get the performance he wants from the players and although it is early days, the fan base is growing frustrated.

The New York Mets currently sit second to last on the NL East table with a disappointing 17-19 record. They have been clumsy in defense and unable to establish their dominanace on offense either.

The latest outburst was the manager's second one in the space of a week and it shows the level of frustration all around the organization.

