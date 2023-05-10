New York Mets manager Buck Showalter was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds for arguing a call with the umpire. It marked the first time that the veteran manager has been ejected from a game since joining the Mets in December 2021.
The incident occured in the bottom of the fifth innings when Wil Myers appeared to block Francisco Lindor's glove, thereby interfering with a live ball.
The game eventually ended in a painful 7-6 loss for the Mets and fans took the opportunity to show their displeasure on Twitter:
Buck Showalter needs to get the Mets firing again
Buck Showalter is a veteran manager in the MLB, having managed five major league teams in his 30-year career.
He joined the Mets prior to the 2022 season and had an impressive campaign. Under Showalter, the Mets had their first 100-win season since 1988, going on to lose to the Atlanta Braves.
His second season has been quite the opposite, with the Mets struggling to find any momentum in first few weeks of the season. Showalter has been unable to get the performance he wants from the players and although it is early days, the fan base is growing frustrated.
The New York Mets currently sit second to last on the NL East table with a disappointing 17-19 record. They have been clumsy in defense and unable to establish their dominanace on offense either.
The latest outburst was the manager's second one in the space of a week and it shows the level of frustration all around the organization.