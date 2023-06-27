New York Mets veteran pitcher Justin Verlander came under fire from fans after being pulled against the Milwaukee Brewers after just five innings. The Mets ended up losing the game 2-1, leading to frustration among fans.

While Verlander had a decent performance in the first five innings, his early exit without an apparent reason raised concerns. Many fans took to social media to express their belief that Verlander may no longer be capable of pitching a complete game when his team needs him.

"Get me out of this nightmare," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"He is washed," added another.

Justin Verlander started his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers in 2005 and has esbliashed himself as one of the best pitchers in the league since then. He has won the World Series twice, while winning the Cy Young award three times in his career. He is also a former NL MVP and a NLCS MVP, and has also been an All-Star nine times.

However, it is evident that Verlander is now past his prime and in the latter stages of his career. When he joined the Mets during the offseason, there were doubts about whether he still had what it takes to compete at the highest level in the MLB.

The game against the Brewers on Monday seemed to reinforce the notion that Verlander may no longer be relied upon to deliver for his team. Despite a solid performance, allowing only five hits and no runs while striking out five batters in five innings, he was taken out when his team needed him the most.

Justin Verlander's trade rumors reignited after performance vs Brewers

With new acquisition Justin Verlander struggling to get going for his new team, there have been rumors that the New York Mets may be looking to trade the veteran pitcher before deadline.

The Mets had brought in Verlander for his experience and with the hopes of having an instant impact on the bullpen. However, that has not been the case, and as the season progresses the rumors of his imminent trade is picking up more traction. However, only time will tell what lies ahead for the MLB veteran.

